The Mortgage Collaborative Announces Addition of FirstBank Mortgage as the First Reverse Lender to Their Preferred Partner Network

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative, the nation’s only independent mortgage cooperative, announced a new partnership with reverse mortgage lender FirstBank Mortgage. The new relationship with FirstBank Mortgage’s Senior Lending Division, adds the first lender specializing in reverse mortgage lending to The Mortgage Collaborative’s preferred partner network.



“FirstBank has a fantastic track record in this unique lending arena. I am confident their high level of customer service and common-sense underwriting will benefit Mortgage Collaborative members,” said Rich Swerbinsky, Chief Operating Officer for The Mortgage Collaborative. “FirstBank was one of The Collaborative’s first members. Adding their Senior Lending Division to our preferred partner network is a natural fit.”

FirstBank’s Senior Lending Division maintains a national full-service reverse mortgage fulfillment platform.

“Our Leadership team is excited about the newly formed partnership with The Mortgage Collaborative,” said Rob Henger, SVP Director of Mortgage Banking for FirstBank. “I am very confident that our Reverse Mortgage Department will become a trusted advocate for any Collaborative member that wants high-touch assistance in reverse mortgage third party origination.”

The Mortgage Collaborative network is more than 120 lenders strong, with an aggregate annual origination volume of over $200 billion. The Mortgage Collaborative is rewriting the playbook on the cooperative model and their network caters to lenders of all sizes, with a strong mix of independent mortgage brokers and community banks and depositories.

About The Mortgage Collaborative:

Based in San Diego, The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 to empower mortgage lenders across the country with better financial execution, reduced costs, enhanced expertise, improved compliance, and to help its members access the dynamic and changing consumer base in America. The association is managed by its founding members: John Robbins, CMB; David Kittle, CMB; Gary Acosta, CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); and Jim Park, former chair of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). Robbins and Kittle are former chairmen of the Mortgage Bankers Association of America (MBA).

For more information, visit: https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/.

About FirstBank:

FirstBank is an FDIC-insured bank and the third largest Tennessee bank, with 75 locations across the southeast. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., FirstBank serves every major market in the state and clients across the United States. With assets totaling more than $4.5 billion, FirstBank is in the top 5 percent of all U.S. banks based on assets. Since our beginning in 1906, community banking has remained our philosophy and business model as we strive to improve the quality of life for those we serve. FirstBank Mortgage strives to help everyone “Get to a Better Place.”

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) is the holding company for FirstBank.

For more information, visit: https://www.firstbankreversemortgage.com/.

