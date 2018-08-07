The Mortgage Collaborative Announces Release of TMC Benchmark 2.0

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s only independent mortgage cooperative, today announced the release of its enhanced benchmarking solution for its lender members. In collaboration with TMC Preferred Partner LBA Ware™, TMC Benchmark now has an improved user interface, augmented reporting dashboards and peer segmentation.



It also offers the option for TMC Lender Members to have their data automatically extracted from their LOS and brought directly into to the platform with little to no manual work required to receive a customized monthly benchmarking report.

“It’s more important than ever for mortgage lenders to have a firm handle on their critical metrics,” said Rich Swerbinsky, Chief Operating Officer of The Mortgage Collaborative. “The type of data our members want to see has changed in this new market and real-time visibility into that information is vital. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Lori Brewer and her team at LBA Ware to deliver even greater value to our members with this enhanced version of TMC Benchmark.”

Created as an exclusive free benefit of membership for lenders who are part of TMC, the benchmarking tool was initially released in October 2017. The new version provides an easy-to-use platform for members to submit production, operational, execution and staff compensation data and receive visual analytics for their organization, along with peer averages from across the TMC member network.

“The trusting and open environment within the TMC Lender Member network provides the ideal foundation from which a successful benchmark project can thrive,” said LBA Ware CEO and Founder Lori Brewer. “Providing visibility into data is at the core of LBA Ware’s mission, and we’re eager to help TMC fulfill a similar vision through the re-design of TMC Benchmark. TMC Lender Members will not only get a better handle on their own data, but also see how their metrics stack up against their peers so that they can have honest and open dialogue on how to remain competitive in their markets.”

For more information on TMC Benchmark or the benefits of membership in The Mortgage Collaborative, contact TMC COO Rich Swerbinsky at rswerbinsky@mtgcoop.com.

About The Mortgage Collaborative:

Based in San Diego, The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 to empower mortgage lenders across the country with better financial execution, reduced costs, enhanced expertise, improved compliance, and to help its members access the dynamic and changing consumer base in America. The association is managed by its founding members: John Robbins, CMB; David Kittle, CMB; Gary Acosta, CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); and Jim Park, former chair of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). Robbins and Kittle are former chairmen of the Mortgage Bankers Association of America (MBA).

For more information, visit: https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com.



About LBA Ware™:

Founded in 2008, LBA Ware’s mission is to inspire opportunity by delivering solutions that are essential to the way mortgage companies operate. We are a trusted partner and play a key role in our clients’ success by enabling them to motivate, incentivize and better leverage the human potential within their organization. Our applications automate traditionally manual business processes for which an existing software solution does not exist, empowering lenders to create an integrated software environment that maximizes their productivity and operational efficiency.

For more information about LBA Ware and their software solutions, visit https://lbaware.com.

