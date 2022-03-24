The Miami County Park District has created a destination at Lost Creek Reserve, constantly adding to the experiences this unique setting provides. When the Park District envisioned Heritage Hall they wanted it to be more than just a building for the community. The purpose of the project was to create a space that combines rustic charm with modern technology. A place where people can learn, celebrate, and gather.

This 5,361 square foot event venue accommodates 150 people in banquet-style seating with up to 250 person capacity for presentations or other entertainment. Exposed wooden timbers showcase the vaulted ceiling giving it a spacious feel while the high-speed internet and audiovisual equipment provide everything you need for a contemporary event. The 654 square foot porch is a great place to welcome your guest, offering a picturesque view of beautiful natural landscapes. The facility also features accessible indoor restrooms, large flat-screen televisions, and a demonstration kitchen.

Heritage Hall creates an atmosphere for meetings and events unlike any other in the county. Presenting the unique opportunity to incorporate nature, adventure, agriculture, health and wellness into your social gathering.

Lost Creek Reserve is the site of the Historic Knoop Homestead whose rich history encompasses over 200 years and five generations. The Victorian Era farmhouse, historic barns and pristine gardens still decorate the landscape. A 5.75-mile nature trail takes you through wooded areas, and along Lost Creek making this park a great place for hiking, photography, and viewing wildlife.

For more information or inquiries call 937-335-6273 or email HeritageHall@miamicountyparks.com

