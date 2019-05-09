The New Old Age: America’s Elders Fumbling Through the Journey of Aging

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 9, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Absolute Trust Talk, a monthly podcast released by Absolute Trust Counsel, recently sat down with Linda Fodrini-Johnson, Founder and Executive Director of Eldercare Services, to discuss the solution to aging with ease.



Fodrini-Johnson reports that two scenarios are happening with older adults. One, they are looking for experts to help them make decisions as they transition into later years of life, or families are facing older loved ones in crisis and need help to find solutions.

“Unfortunately, not enough people know that professionals like aging lifecare managers exist. Many stumble on to us by accident not realizing that there is an expert navigator to guide an elder through their troubles with comfort.”

So, what is it that a care manager gives that the family can’t? Asking the right questions about a person’s health care needs outside of what the family knows — asking what gave a loved one’s life meaning and how that will be incorporated regardless of deficits. It’s about making sure the quality of life is still there and that the journey is stress free, Fodrini-Johnson says.



“Linda is truly a goldmine of information and experience,” says Kirsten Howe, Absolute Trust Talk host and Absolute Trust Counsel Founder. “She knows all the stops and how to get a senior and their family from point A to point B while keeping options for the rest of the journey in sight.”

In Absolute Trust Talk’s Episode #026 – “Expert Advice on Geriatric Care” – Howe and Fodrini-Johnson discuss:

What geriatric care is

What families need to think about when it comes to quality of life for an aging parent

How families should plan for the transition into long-term care

How eldercare services can help a family save money.

The podcast can be downloaded on the Absolute Trust Talk podcast page, https://absolutetrustcounsel.com/026-expert-advice-on-geriatric-care-with-linda-fodrini-johnson/, along with a free downloadable resource and exclusive tool: “Moms Moving In – The Rewards, Concerns and Realities.”

It can also be downloaded on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/absolute-trust-talk/id1371742254?mt=2.

About Absolute Trust Talk:

Educating at every step. Absolute Trust Talk is not your run-of-the-mill general counsel show filled with legal jargon that doesn’t resonate. Through her 20+ years of practice, Absolute Trust Counsel’s managing attorney, Kirsten Howe, found herself working with clients who were confused and overwhelmed by the complexity of estate planning and saw a need to help clients with education and specific client-centered estate planning services. Now she’s taking her expertise and experience to a new level; she’s on a mission to bring a thought-provoking and approachable, friendly voice not only to estate planning, but to a wide variety of business and financial wellness topics.

Through a series of podcasts, Howe will connect with like-minded business professionals and work to coach and encourage listeners to make educated and informed planning decisions. Preparing for the future doesn’t have to be stressful or hard, but it does have to be smart.

About Absolute Trust Counsel:

Absolute Trust Counsel is among the most highly ranked estate planning law firms in Walnut Creek. The firm’s areas of expertise include estate planning, trust administration, Medi-Cal planning, probate, retirement assets planning and special needs planning. Absolute Trust Counsel’s mission is to provide easy legal solutions for every client.

Howe was admitted to the California bar in 1987 and has practiced in Walnut Creek since 1997. She earned her J.D. cum laude at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, where she was a member of the Thurston Society and Managing Editor of The Hastings Law Journal. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan.

She is a member of the Trusts and Estates Section of The State of California Bar; the Estate Planning and Probate Section; the Elder Law Section; and the Women’s Section of the Contra Costa County Bar Association. She’s on the Board of Directors of the Estate Planning Council of Diablo Valley and a member of the Robert G. McGrath American Inn of Court.

Learn more: https://absolutetrustcounsel.com.

About Eldercare Services:

Founded in 1989, Eldercare Services is a locally owned and operated care management and home care company, accredited by the Joint Commission with a staff of over 15 Professional Care Managers and more than 200 highly trained caregivers. Further information can be found on http://www.EldercareAnswers.com.

