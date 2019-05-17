The Official Launch of New Freeware: EaseUS Exchange Recovery 1.0

NEW YORK, N.Y., May 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Great news today: EaseUS has announced a new free utility for Exchange server user on-boarding – Exchange Recovery 1.0; recovering the lost EDB files by a quick 3 steps. This useful Exchange recovery app can solve a series of data loss cases in Exchange server database, and get business back to work with powerful recovery features.



There are some unexpected situations in which Exchange server database fails, for example, server system shutdown, mailbox breakdown, and database mounting issue. Losing the EDB files in Exchange means business loses the contacts inside and outside. EaseUS Exchange repair tool finds a more simple way than Eseutils Powershell Commands built in MS Exchange to recover the contents in popular mailboxes, like Outlook.

Recover corrupted EDB files:

EaseUS Exchange Recovery 1.0 recovers deleted mailbox from Exchange EDB File under a single account or multiple accounts, covering inbox, trash box, emails, attachments, calendar, contacts, tasks and journals into .msg files or to the live Exchange.

Search and locate the lost mailbox files precisely and quickly:

It only takes one click to get file scanning started. As it starts, this EDB file recovery software hits the ground running, works automatically to search the damaged Exchange Server database files, and spares quite a bit of trouble in setting up. With progressive scanning algorithms, it cuts down the working time to analyze to identify tons of contents in Exchange database, and shows the found files in a list by usually known practice, for example, by the title of emails.

Preview and export recovered EDB files:

Not sure the retrieved files are all recoverable? No worries. This Exchange recovery software offers an option to preview the recoverable emails in Exchange database, and ensures the best recovery results. Without a doubt, it’s a good choice to export the EDB files in .msg format which can be imported into Outlook mail client, and reviewed for further reference.

Working in MS Exchange 2019/2016/2013/2010/2007, this Exchange EDB file recovery solution emphasizes the importance of simplicity in a job app. Now it’s totally free for business in Windows server with Exchange database. It makes great sense for business using Outlook mail to use the Exchange recovery freeware to recover the mailbox files and keep daily email contacts continue to run healthily.

FREE! EaseUS Exchange Recovery 1.0 is available now at: https://www.easeus.com/data-recovery-software/exchange-recovery.html

