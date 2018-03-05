The Pap Corps Hosts Inaugural Yacht Hop and Waterside Soiree to Raise Cancer Research Funds

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Pap Corps, Champions for Cancer Research is proud to announce that acclaimed movement artist/choreographer Jon Boogz and The Aqualillies will be headlining their “Inaugural Yacht Hop & Waterside Soiree.” The mega night of mega yachts will take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the famed Turnberry Marina and Turnberry Isle Condominium. This nautical night will support The Pap Corps in their mission to raise research funds for all types of cancer at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.



Tickets, $125 for GA and $200 for VIP, are available at www.thepapcorps.org.

“This is the night to ‘Sea and Be Seen’ in Miami,” said The Pap Corps CEO, David Bakelman. “We are thrilled to be launching this inaugural evening of marina mingling, dock dining and exceptional entertainment in support of cancer research. We encourage guests to dress in comfortable nautical-chic attire and be ready to indulge their senses!”

VIP guests will be invited on a world-wide yacht hop, as each yacht, over 120 feet long, will transport guests to another country via music, food and ambiance. All guests will enjoy the culinary delights of celebrity Chef Vincent Gourmet and dazzling performances by The Aqualillies and Jon Boogz.

Jon Boogz has been praised by everyone from The New York Times to The Atlantic for his incredible artistry and social consciousness. The movement artist and choreographer, a well-known force in the dance community, has had his choreographies featured on “So You Think You Can Dance” and Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson “ONE” show. He has also worked with artists such as Mikhail Baryshnikov and Gloria Estefan. More info: http://www.jonboogz.com/

The Aqualillies, billed as the world’s most glamorous water entertainment, are credited with renaissance of water ballet. The synchronized swimmers are breathtaking mermaids that often jump out of the pool taking ‘shellfies’ photos with guests to capture the awe of the moment. Aqualillies Performance Video

Chef Gourmet pushes the boundaries of creativity, which results in delicious and unique taste experiences for any event. From the careful addition of flavorful edible flowers, to molecular gastronomy and the use of liquid nitrogen, he likes to surprise the diner, and there are few limits to his quest for subtle and intriguing flavors.

About The Pap Corps:

Since its founding in 1952, The Pap Corps has donated more than $110 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, including a historic $50 million pledge in 2016 dedicating The Pap Corps Campus at Sylvester at Deerfield Beach. The Pap Corps derives its name from Dr. George Papanicolaou, a pioneer in cytopathology and early cancer detection, who introduced the world to the revolutionary ‘Pap’ test. A small group of women began the organization to support his efforts, and over the decades it has grown into an organization of over 20,000 men and women, in over 50 chapters, who raise funds to support all types of cancers.

For more information about the organization’s history, fundraising initiatives and volunteer opportunities, please visit http://www.papcorps.org/.

News Source: The Pap Corps

