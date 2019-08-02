The Pompano Beach CRA Announces a Request for Co-Working Space Applications

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Pompano Beach CRA has announced a request for applications from entrepreneurs interested in becoming members of “GROW,” a co-working space, managed by the nationally acclaimed team, Digital Grass Innovation and Technology. This innovation hub will provide a myriad of support systems to local business owners looking to accelerate their success via three membership levels.



Applications for GROW, which is located in the first floor commercial space of City Vista, are now available at http://growceo.space/.

“GROW will be an outstanding opportunity for local emerging business owners to obtain an unparalleled support system,” said Nguyen Tran, CRA Director. “Digital Grass has helped countless entrepreneurs achieve their goals through the company’s development tools, mentorship, symposiums and advanced services.”

The team at Digital Grass refers to this hub as a CEO Space, as they believe that every business owner, no matter the size of their endeavor, should envision themselves as a CEO.

“Our mission is to create an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in South Florida,” said Michael Hall CEO and co-founder of Digital Grass. “We are an experienced team that has achieved remarkable success for our clients through our strategic business development plans. With GROW, we are looking forward to sharing our success, failures, resources and relationships to help emerging businesses acquire the skills necessary for long-term success.”

One of the biggest challenges new businesses face is lack of accountability and honest input from a true focus group. GROW will offer white board sessions where members will benefit from the team’s feedback and insightful suggestions. The CEO Space will also provide opportunities to receive individual consulting, marketing services, graphic design, web development, business evaluations and participation in an annual accelerator program. Another aspect of GROW’s mission is to create a social environment, both in the space and throughout the community, to help entrepreneurs’ network and feel connected.

“One of the biggest obstacles many emerging business owners face is isolation, especially those who work from home,” continued Hall. “GROW will provide a stimulating environment for these entrepreneurs to connect and regain inspiration.”

Membership will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and is available at three levels:

INTRO ENTREPRENEUR (SEED) – DIGITAL NOMAD

Member with no desk or dedicated space, Regular Internet Speed, Access to Monthly Events and 4 Monthly Visits

BEGINNING ENTREPRENEURSHIP (SPROUT) – WORK-FROM-HOME PROFESSIONAL

Community Desk Access, 5ghz Internet Speed, Common Area, Operating Hours Access, 4 hours of the conference room, Monthly Check-In

FULL-TIME ENTREPRENEURSHIP (BLOOM) – ENTREPRENEUR

Includes dedicated desk, 5ghz Internet Speed, 8 hours of the conference room) Monthly Check-In, Weekly Gathering, Dedicated Mentor

About Digital Grass:

Digital Grass Innovation & Technology (DGIT) is a collective of professionals collaborating to co-create solutions focused on innovation and promoting inclusion in innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. Through co-creation efforts with companies led by women, minorities, and LGBT individuals, Digital Grass transforms, develops, and promotes inclusion by increasing the presence of diversity in technology, entrepreneurial ventures, and through informative content creation and social interactions. For more information, visit http://digigrass.com/

About the Pompano Beach CRA:

The City of Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) was created in 1989. It has two dependent districts: Northwest CRA and East CRA established by City government for the purpose of carrying out redevelopment activities that include reducing or eliminating blight, improving the economic health of an area, and encouraging public and private investments in a CRA district.

The Northwest CRA District covers an area of about 3,084 acres encompassing a large part of the western portion of the City between Atlantic Boulevard and Copans Road generally west of Dixie Highway. The Pompano Beach CRA is funded through Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The funds are collected as property values increase and a portion of that increase is captured by the Agency. TIF raises revenue for redevelopment efforts without raising taxes.

For more information http://www.pompanobeachfl.gov/pages/cra.

