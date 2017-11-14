‘The Property Man’ Bob Massi to Speak on HECM for Purchase Loan Program During Special Session at ReverseVision UserCon 2018

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading provider of technology and training for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) industry, today announced that legal analyst and cable news mainstay Bob “The Property Man” Massi will address attendees of RV UserCon 2018 in a session focused on the HECM for Purchase loan program.



Massi’s presentation, part of ReverseVision’s third annual user conference held February 6–8 at the Kona Kai Resort and Spa in San Diego, will provide attendees with a brief overview of the often-misunderstood HECM for Purchase loan program and deliver guidance on how to market this unique product to the qualified borrowers who stand to benefit from it. Following his opening address, Massi will moderate a panel discussion in which seasoned HECM for Purchase originators will share their personal experiences, success stories and actionable tips for building a successful HECM for Purchase business.

HECM for Purchase is an FHA-insured program through which qualified borrowers can use the equity from the sale of a previous residence to buy their next primary home and take out a HECM loan with no required monthly principal-and-interest payment.

“Over the course of three seasons hosting ‘The Property Man’ on Fox Business Network, I’ve had the opportunity to interview dozens of mortgage experts and homeowners about their experiences — both good and bad — with reverse mortgages,” said Massi. “Today’s HECM for Purchase is a revolutionary loan program that is altogether different from reverse mortgages of the past. I look forward to sharing my unique perspective on why this loan product should be available to more people and how to go about getting the word out.”

“Millions of consumers around the country trust Bob Massi for his expert analysis of legal issues, housing trends, political issues and more. Mr. Massi has been delivering on-the-ground coverage of real estate news since the days of the financial crisis, and we couldn’t be more pleased to enhance our conference programming with his unique perspective on the HECM for Purchase program,” said ReverseVision Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel.

A high-profile legal analyst with more than three decades of courtroom experience and 20 years in cable news, Massi’s weekly television show “The Property Man” (Fridays at 8:30 pm ET on Fox Business Network) provides viewers with invaluable insight and expertise on the trends of a constantly shifting real estate market. Massi also appears on the “Fox & Friends” morning news show every Thursday covering real-time legal and real estate issues and hosts the weekly “Inside the Law” segment on KVVU-TV in Las Vegas. He is the author of “People Get Screwed All the Time: Protecting Yourself from Scams, Fraud, Identity Theft, Fine Print and More” and runs his own law firm, Massi & Massi, in Nevada.

Early-bird registration:

Early-bird registration for RV UserCon 2018 ends November 15. To apply for corporate sponsorship or speaking opportunities, contact: [email protected] Learn more: https://www.reversevision.com/usercon2018

About ReverseVision:

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading provider of technology and training for Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) origination. With nearly 10,000 active users, ReverseVision technology is used by 10 of the top-ten reverse mortgage lenders and supports more HECM transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite also includes HECM sales and education tools and a dedicated professional services team. ReverseVision partners with some of the finest and fastest-growing banks, credit unions and lending organizations in the United States to provide its HECM technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.

A 2017 HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision has also been recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ listing. ReverseVision’s annual user conference, the only event of its kind in the industry, brings together more than 200 lenders, vendors and educators each year to advance HECM lending. The company continues to build on its technology’s pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements aimed at boosting users’ HECM volume, workflow efficiency and data analysis capabilities.

For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com.

News Source: ReverseVision Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-property-man-bob-massi-to-speak-on-hecm-for-purchase-loan-program-during-special-session-at-reversevision-usercon-2018/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.