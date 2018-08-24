The Punjabi American Heritage Society announces the passing of resolution ACR 267 to declare month of November as Sikh Appreciation and Awareness month in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California Assembly members gave a standing ovation and warm welcome to Sikh American guests at the California State Assembly (August 21, 2018), says The Punjabi American Heritage Society. The Assembly unanimously passed resolution ACR 267 declaring the month of November as Sikh Appreciation and Awareness Month.



Similar resolutions have been passed by the California Assembly since 2010 to honor the diversity of the state of California and recognize the contributions of Sikh Americans over the last one hundred plus years.

Despite these efforts, Sikhs have faced many hate crimes and there is an urgent need for ongoing educational efforts to bring about increased awareness to put an end to these crimes.

The Punjabi American Heritage Society would like to express gratitude to Honorable Assemblyman James Gallagher for recognizing PAHS members and other Sikhs on the floor of Assembly (names included in Video clip).

We would also like to thank Honorable Assemblymen Ash Kalra, and Jim Cooper for introducing and co-authoring this resolution. We humbly request all schools, colleges and universities to have educational events during the month of November at their campuses to end ignorance and prevent bullying and hate crimes against fellow Americans.

About The Punjabi American Heritage Society:

Based in Yuba City, California, The Punjabi American Heritage Society was founded in 1993 with the purpose of promoting friendship and understanding with other communities and helping our younger generation getting connected to their roots. The Punjabi American Heritage Society is a nonprofit, non-political and secular organization. Sutter County has a 10 percent population with Punjabi roots. More information: https://www.punjabiheritage.org/.

*Web photo caption: Dr. Jasbir S. Kang, Sukhjit K Kang, Gurjus Singh, Keerith K. Singh, Hardeep K. Singh, Ahdeesh K. Singh. Send2Press.com/wire/images/18-0823-PunjabiAmerican-696×522.jpg

News Source: Punjabi American Heritage Society

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-punjabi-american-heritage-society-announces-the-passing-of-resolution-acr-267-to-declare-month-of-november-as-sikh-appreciation-and-awareness-month-in-california/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.