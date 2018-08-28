The Resource Factory Recently Announced Three Exciting Developments

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Resource Factory, a custom fiberglass sculpture company, announced partnership with Disney’s Scenic Shop for the “Gods of the Vikings” exhibit of the four Norse Gods in Epcot’s Norway Pavilion, the installation of three Garfield sculptures along Fairmount, Indiana’s Garfield Trail, and their continuing investment in future growth by expanding production capacity with a new, third rotocast machine.



The Resource Factory And Disney’s Scenic Shop Partner To Create Stunning Likenesses Of The Norse Gods For A Fabulous Exhibit In Epcot’s Norway Pavilion:

The Resource Factory, one of the finest fabricators of custom fiberglass sculptures, is proud to announce that it has been commissioned by Disney’s Scenic Shop to create some amazing recreations of The Norse Gods.

Based on full-size clay models provided by Scenic Shop, The Resource Factory created the legendary Norse Gods Thor, Loki, Odin and Freyja as part of a fabulous display that was installed in Epcot’s Norway Pavilion. It is all part of an amazing new exhibit entitled “Gods of the Vikings.”

The original clay models were used to expertly manufacture silicone rubber and fiberglass production molds of the iconic Norse Gods. The Resource Factory has provided the four individual fiberglass parts to The Scenic Shop for a final paint job, along with a large, sculpted fiberglass tree which was finished by Scenic Shop.

The Gods of the Vikings exhibit is on display now in Epcot’s Norway Pavilion in the Stave Church Gallery.

The Resource Factory Has Created Some Amazing New Garfield Statues That Can Be Seen Along Indiana’s Fun Filled Garfield Trail:

In other recent Resource Factory news, the company has created three life-sized statues of the iconic comic strip and cartoon character Garfield that have been added to Fairmount, Indiana’s Garfield Trail.

The statues were commissioned by the Grant County Visitors Bureau and were custom fabricated by the visionary artists at The Resource Factory. Fairmount itself is the hometown of Garfield creator Jim Davis and his PAWS, Inc. studio, which is only a short drive from the town as well as the surrounding communities of Marion, Gas City and Upland. Garfield’s presence is strongly felt throughout this region that is very proud of its native son Jim Davis.

Visitors who make the journey down the trail will be delighted by a total of twelve different statues of this famous lasagna-loving cat. The Resource Factory’s contributions to this unique attraction range in height from 5’ to 8’ and depict Garfield in various situations and fun outfits. They are located in Marion, Indiana and the surrounding cities of Grant County.

Taking a trip down this unique trail is a great way to spend the day with the family as well as offering up a number of fun and interesting photo ops with American’s favorite fat cat. The Garfield Trail starts in Fairmount and finishes up in Upland. Visitors can share their Garfield experiences along the trail by using #followthefatcat!

The Resource Factory Is Excited To Announce The Addition Of A Third Rotocast Machine:

A final bit of exciting news from The Resource Factor is the recent addition of a third Rotocast machine to the operation’s already impressive lineup of in-house equipment. This amazing machine will help to dramatically increase the production capacity of The Resource Factory in the production of three-dimensional sculptures and other elements.

It is just another way that The Resource Factory will be able to continue to serve its customers as one of the industry’s top fiberglass sculpture manufacturers by providing the highest quality work in the business.

Fiberglass sculpture fabrication is the bread and butter of The Resource Factory. The company prides itself on being able to take its customers ideas and turn them into a reality. The company has continually set industry standards in its ability to create fiberglass structures like no other. The company serves communities across the United States and uses only the best fabrication methods available in order to not only meet but exceed all customer expectations.

Regardless of whether you need a piece modified or need a new sculpture created from scratch, The Resource Factory is the place to call. To find out more about the amazing work that this legendary company can do for you, contact them at their website at http://theresourcefactory.com/ or call (941)366-3640.

About The Resource Factory:

The Resource Factory designs 3D sculptures for companies worldwide. The stories we tell through scenic design captivates audiences and creates a memorable experience for all. The Resource Factory is widely known in the industry for our great reputation and customer service. We make each customer interaction satisfying to construct 3D sculptures out of fiberglass and foam, scenic design, props, and signage within the turnaround time needed.

The Resource Factory has worked with companies around the globe, including Walt Disney, Universal Studios, Nickelodeon, Pepsi, and more. Our client list encompasses a diverse array of venues including theme parks, sporting arenas, zoos, museums, restaurants and retail stores. The Resource Factory team, comprised of project managers, graphic and exhibit designers, along with highly skilled fabricators, have the experience and talent to coordinate, research, design, manage, and produce single elements or an entire environment.

Learn more at: http://theresourcefactory.com/ or call (941) 366-3640.

The Resource Factory, 1695 B 12th Street, Sarasota, FL 34236.

