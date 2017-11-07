The Role of Trust Elements in Digital Marketing

Trust elements play a crucial role in digital marketing, yet many businesses have no idea what they are. In this blog, we’ll explain how you can design better landing pages and convert more leads by focusing on your trust elements.

What’s a good conversion rate?

First off, let’s talk about your conversion rate. If you’re satisfied with it, then it’s either in the Top 10% of all businesses, or you’re not setting your goals high enough.

According to this Search Engine Land article, the average landing page conversion rate is 2.35%, but you should shoot for 11.45% or higher:

“First, what is a good conversion rate? You may have more room to grow than you think. In our research, we found that about a quarter of all accounts are converting at less than 1%. Across industries, the average landing page conversion rate was 2.35%, yet the top 25% are converting at 5.31% or higher.”

11.45% is possible — some businesses are sitting comfortably above it — but you have to know what you’re doing. And quite frankly, when it comes to landing pages, the average person can’t tell an apple from an orange.

What are trust elements?

Trust elements are the forgotten aspect of landing pages, and that’s a problem because they’re actually essential for a good conversion rate. They include customer reviews, testimonials, awards, privacy policies, and so on. Anything that makes your brand more credible.

What role do they play?

Finding and acquiring trust elements usually isn’t the problem. Every business should have at least a few testimonials and a privacy policy.

Most businesses don’t know, however, that you’re supposed to leverage those trust elements on your landing page to convert more leads. According to this Marketing Land article, your landing page will be the first impression you make on most leads, so building credibility is the first thing you need to do:

“Most people visiting from a campaign other than email will likely have never heard of your business. These trust elements help them establish a comfort level that doing business with you is OK, that their decision is a good one and they can trust you. Every decision a person makes is weighed internally on how it will impact their lives. The more fear you can take out of that decision, the more visitors you can convert.”

Honestly, if you found a business that you’ve never heard of through a Google search, would you trust it enough to send your contact information? Hopefully not. That’s how you clutter your email inbox with spam.

The trust elements are there to tell your leads that your business is authentic and credible. They should have absolutely no fear giving you their email addresses.

What’s next?

Taking care of the fear aspect of landing pages is an important step. What trust elements, don’t do, however, is tell people why they should give you their contact information. They just ensure them that they don’t stand anything to lose by doing so.

The rest of your landing page should focus on converting leads. The most important factor in this respect is creating a clear, compelling call-to-action. We recommend putting one at the very top of your page so users don’t second guess their navigation. Afterwards, you can direct them to a form to fill out their contact information.

This usually works best if you have something of value to offer. A free ebook is a fair price for a lead’s contact information. They get free information, and you can educate them more about your business and send them marketing emails in the future.

A landing page, no matter how engaging, won’t convert leads if it doesn’t have any trust elements. To talk more about digital marketing, or anything else, contact us today.

