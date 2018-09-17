The Seidel Diesel Group Acquires Associated Fuel Injection of Modesto, California

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Sept. 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Seidel Diesel Group has acquired the assets of Associated Fuel Injection of Modesto, California, and the business will continue to operate out of the current Modesto facility. This brings SDG’s total number of fuel shops to ten.



“This acquisition provides the Seidel Diesel Group with a great opportunity to serve customers in the Northern California region,” said Paul Thoms, President. “We are excited to expand our presence on the West Coast.”

Associated Fuel Injection has been serving customers in Northern California since 1982. They have served the automotive, heavy duty, agricultural, industrial and marine markets, specializing in diesel fuel injection parts, repair, diagnostics and exchange units for diesel systems and turbochargers.

The location also repairs and services pumps and injectors for popular applications such as Cummins, Isuzu, John Deere, Caterpillar, Navistar, UD, Detroit, Hino and Kubota. Associated Fuel Injection is also a Factory Authorized Service Dealer for: Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Ambac, Alliant Power, Stanadyne, Yanmar and Zexel.

“Our new affiliation with the Seidel Diesel Group will allow us to service our agricultural customers even better than before. This new alliance also opens up opportunities with many other types of customers in the central California region,” states Mike Baer, AFI’s prior owner.

About The Seidel Diesel Group:

The Seidel Diesel Group is comprised of Midwest Fuel Injection Service, Metro Fuel Injection Service, Pacific Fuel Injection Service, International Fuel Injection Service, Action Truck Parts and Diesel Service Center. The Seidel Diesel group was founded in 1981 and there are 14 operating entities in eight states. The Seidel Diesel Group has established itself as one of the leading suppliers of new and remanufactured diesel fuel injection components, turbochargers, diesel fuel additives and diesel engine components in the United States. The Seidel Diesel Group is headquartered in Bolingbrook, Ill.

