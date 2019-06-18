The Solaris Group, LLC Joins Klingenstein Fields

NEW YORK, N.Y., June 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Solaris Group (Solaris), a New York-based wealth advisor and investment consultant to non-profit organizations, today announced that it is joining KF Group LP, an affiliate of Klingenstein Fields Wealth Advisors (KFWA), a complementary wealth advisor also based in New York.



Together, the combined firm will have over $4 billion in assets under management. Under the terms of the transaction, both firms will benefit from shared investment, human, technology, and physical resources.

Solaris co-founders Ralph D. Sinsheimer, Albert C. Bellas, and Stephen Brent Wells will continue in senior positions at the combined firm and will continue to manage Solaris client portfolios and relationships. They will work closely with Kenneth D. Pollinger, CEO and Co-Chairman of KFWA, James W. Fields, President of KFWA, Kenneth H. Fields, a founding partner, Co-Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of KFWA, and other investment professionals at KFWA.

“The resources of the combined firm will enable us to serve our clients even more effectively with the same high level of integrity, professionalism, objectivity, discretion and accountability that Solaris has always delivered,” said Steve Wells.

“KFWA’s investment, technology and wealth planning resources are very complementary to Solaris’ capabilities and will help us enhance what we deliver to our clients,” added Albert Bellas.

“Ensuring the ongoing continuity of Solaris’ wealth management practice and consulting to non-profit institutions so that we can continue to help our clients accomplish their short-term, legacy and philanthropic goals is of paramount importance to us,” stated Ralph Sinsheimer.

