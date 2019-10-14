The World’s Largest Animated Holiday Light Show is Coming to Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is breaking ground today at its brand new location in Glendale. Located at the Westgate Shopping Center at 9121 West Glendale Avenue, the new attraction features nearly 2 million lights and is fully synchronized to popular and beloved holiday music, creating an unforgettable, magical experience for people of all ages.



PHOTO CAPTION: World of Illumination’s drive-through light show features nearly 2 million RGB LED lights.

Exclusive to the new Glendale location is a 36-foot tall animated Snowman, also the largest in the world. The entire experience is approximately one mile long and takes about 25 minutes to complete. This year, World of Illumination is also introducing a 3D component to its light show.

“We are so excited to bring World of Illumination to Glendale,” said Simon Kreisberger, co-founder of World of Illumination. “Westgate is the center of this vibrant community and the perfect backdrop for the west valley’s newest holiday tradition.”

In addition to its Glendale home, World of Illumination is returning for the third year to the east valley at Tempe Diablo Stadium. While both have the same number of RBG LED lights that can be customized to 16 million shades of color, the shows feature different elements so visitors can enjoy a distinct experience at each location. It is also one of the most energy-efficient light displays on the planet.

World of Illumination is open nightly, including holidays, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weeknights and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends beginning November 20, 2019 through January 5, 2020.

Ticket prices start at $22.99 per vehicle on weeknights and $32.99 per car on weekends and holidays, and can be purchased at https://worldofillumination.com/.

A portion of proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For more information, email info@worldofillumination.com or to schedule an interview, email info@brandedpros.com.

About World of Illumination:

With offices in Scottsdale, Arizona, World of Illumination is the world’s largest animated holiday light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to holiday music. Learn more at: https://worldofillumination.com

