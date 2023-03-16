It’s very easy to focus on what’s new, fresh and, sparkling when we are promoting Miami County Ohio, but one thing is definitely true… we have some of the BEST, well-established restaurants in the area.

The next time you are in town, check out one of these locally-owned restaurants that have stood the test of time.

Buffalo Jack’s



Boasting a unique menu, Buffalo Jack’s has been serving people from far and wide for decades in the small town of Covington Ohio. Try a buffalo burger or some game sausages made of antelope, elk, venison, buffalo or wild boar!

3 Joe’s Pizzaria & Trattoria



This third-generation family-owned and operated pizzeria has been serving great pizza in Piqua for over 50 years. 3 Joe’s evolved from a small self-service franchise pizzeria in 1968 to a full-service restaurant with savory Italian dishes.

Lighthouse Cafe



You’ll find Lighthouse Cafe in downtown Piqua. It’s one of those places that seems to have always been there offering great breakfast food, lunches, and amazing desserts.

Sam & Ethel’s



Whether you sit at the counter or in a backroom booth, you’ll love Sam and Ethel’s big breakfasts and hearty lunches!

Harrison’s



Known for its exceptional dining experience and premium cocktails, Harrison’s is a place everyone should add to their ‘to-do’ list.

The Caroline



If you want a great steak in Miami County, The Caroline is the place to be. Known for serving their certified Angus beef steaks, and burgers, no one should ever leave hungry!

K’s Hamburger Shop



This diner-style restaurant has been in Troy since 1935 and is still family-owned. K’s Hamburger Shop has over 80 years of history in the area serving delicious food made from tried-and-true family recipes.

Pearson House Restaurant



Since opening for business in 1985, the Pearson House Restaurant has been a downtown West Milton gathering place for friends and family who love great food. Their motto is “Save Room For Pie,” which is great advice considering their homemade pies are the best in the area!

