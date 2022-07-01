Stubborn thigh fat is frustrating, especially when the sun is shining, and you want to hit the beach looking your best. Many people are turning to thigh coolsculpting to reduce thigh fat and achieve a more defined silhouette. Others choose thighplasty as a solution. But, which one is best, and more importantly, which is right for you?

What is Thigh Coolsculpting?

The popularity of coolsculpting as a nonsurgical treatment for obesity and cellulite has made the procedure one of the most popular nonsurgical treatments today. Thigh coolsculpting is a technique that uses cold temperatures to reduce localized fat accumulation in the thighs. It is a noninvasive and safe treatment that has been shown to be effective in reducing both localized and general obesity, cellulite, and skin laxity.

Thigh cooling can be done using a variety of devices, including ice packs, cryotherapy machines, air coolers, and electrical coolers. The device used will depend on the individual’s specific needs and body size. The average time for thigh coolsculpting treatments is around 45 minutes per session, but can vary depending on the device used.

What is Thighplasty ?

Thighplasty consists of a plastic surgery procedure used to reduce the size of the thighs. The surgery involves removing excess fat and tissue from the thighs. This can result in a more slender silhouette and a decrease in the amount of cellulite. Thighplasty is also a good choice for women who are overweight or have large thighs.

Which is better, Thighplasty or Coolsculpting?

The answer to this question really depends on your circumstances. In some cases, thighplasty is the only solution. However, if you are a candidate for coolsculpting, it is the better option. There are a few reasons why thigh coolsculpting is better than thighplasty. First, thigh coolsculpting does not require surgery as thighplasty does. This means that you will have less pain and fewer complications after the procedure. Second, thigh coolsculpting does not involve any cutting or removal of tissue. This means that there is a decreased risk of cosmetic and functional issues after the procedure. Finally, thigh coolsculpting requires less time and effort than thighplasty. This means that you can have it done in a shorter amount of time and without having to stay overnight in the hospital.

Benefits of Thigh Coolsculpting

There are many benefits to this treatment, including the following:

Because the fat reduction is gradual, skin laxity is not a concern

Most people have 25% reduction of fat after just one treatment

The treatment is quick, with no downtime

It is safe and non-invasive

Allows for more defined sculpting than other treatments

It is relatively painless

Which parts of the thigh can be treated?

The most commonly treated areas are the inner thighs and the outer thighs. However, different people have different areas that are more prone to fat storage. So, while the exact area that can be treated may vary from person to person, generally any part of the thigh can be cooled down using this technique.

Who is a good candidate for thigh coolsculpting?

You are an ideal candidate for this procedure if:

Your overall health is good

You aren’t pregnant

Your target weight is close to where you’re at now

You’d prefer an alternative to surgery

You find it tiring to keep dealing with stubborn fat

This treatment is best for those with small, concentrated pockets of fat. It is not well-suited for those who are obese or have skin folds. The word ‘sculpting’ really describes this procedure, as it makes the body silhouette more defined.

Ready to try thigh coolsculpting?

Dr. Apesos is a board certified plastic surgeon offering thigh coolsculpting in the Dayton area. His extensive knowledge and experience with body contouring can help you achieve the beach-ready physique you want. Contact Dr. Apesos today for more information and assistance.

