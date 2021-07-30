Among the biggest challenges for dog owners is finding a dog that does well with other pets. In theory, it’s a great idea for your current dog to have a second dog as a companion.

The benefits of adding a second dog to your growing family are huge! We are talking endless playdates, snuggle partners, constant companions, and less separation anxiety from their owners.

While there are so many wonderful things that could go right, a multi-dog home is a challenge. Jealousy, aggression, and disobedience can quickly become destructive consequences that damage owner and pet relationships.

The goal of introducing a new pet is harmony. It’s important to take into account the situation that currently exists in your home with your pets, and the temperament of the new family member.

Things to Consider When Getting a Second Dog

If you’re considering adding another dog to the mix, there are a number of questions you should ask yourself before making a decision, including the best breed for multi-pet homes.

Bringing a new dog into the home with other dogs, cats, or other pets will almost certainly shake up the existing dynamic. So, if you choose to go forward with this decision, make sure you have considered the most important details to prevent broken hearts all around.

Breed

Beyond the breed, a dog’s personality has more to do with its owner and their prior treatment.

In a recent article, our experts laid out a list of the best breeds for multi-pet homes. While that list is certainly a great starting point, it’s important to understand that each breed of dog is wired differently.

Some dogs are natural-born hunters, others are more suited for running, and some are ideal for herding animals on a farm.

The trick is to be cautious about the type of breed you select as the “new kid”. If the breed is different from your current dog, there could be some personality clashes.

For example, since smaller breeds like Yorkshire Terriers, tend to develop “tough-guy” attitudes, they may not be compatible with breeds that tower over them like a Golden Retriever.

Size

As noted above, size is an important consideration when introducing a new dog.

If you are introducing a new breed, make a comparison between your current dog’s size and your new dog’s size. If one or the other could easily be overpowered, it’s probably not the best match.

Plus, keep in mind that these two are supposed to be buddies and enjoy the same activities. Therefore, it’s not likely that a Pit Bull Terrier and a Corgi will have much in common.

Lifestyle

Consider the adjustments you are willing to make to accommodate your new addition. Make sure you have the time and space to take both dogs for walks, throw a frisbee, or do other activities to keep them active.

Also, if there are small children in the home, things can get really crowded fast with the new addition. Make sure everyone’s needs have been considered so there are minimal sacrifices needed.

Age

Dogs of the same age are likely the best option for compatibility. For the most part, they will have the same energy level, nap schedule, and playtime.

Bringing a puppy into the mix with older dogs will likely cause quite the annoyance. Puppies require a great deal of attention and maintenance, and older pets aren’t always up to the challenge of keeping up.

If you are considering bringing another family member home, make sure you do adequate research on the breeds you have and the breed you are considering. To create the happiest home for everyone, make sure they have similar temperaments, energy levels, maintenance requirements, etcetera.

If you have questions about socializing your animals or choosing the right breed for you, contact our office.

The post Things to Consider When Adding a Second Dog appeared first on TippVet.