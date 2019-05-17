Things to Know Before Getting Liposuction

More and more people are turning to plastic surgery to get the body that they have always wanted. Though many are in shape, they just aren’t seeing the results that they think that they should be getting. Others look toward plastic surgery as a way to lose weight and get a better-looking shape. However, liposuction isn’t for everyone. Here are some things to know before you decide on getting liposuction or any other procedures.

You need to understand that getting liposuction isn’t a way to lose weight.

Though it can help you to look skinnier and more firm, it is not right for you if you have a significant amount of weight to lose. You may need to consider another procedure to help with the weight loss before firming up with liposuction.

It is also important to remember that getting liposuction is not a “quick fix.”

In fact, you may need to be more committed to your diet and exercise program in order to keep your body at a healthy weight and size.

Some people gain weight after their procedure, and it can really affect how you look. Areas that have already gone through liposuction may gain weight slower than other areas so your body may look disproportionate. You may gain weight in your butt and thighs instead of your abdomen, giving you a different appearance.

You are going to have to be patient.

You aren’t going to see immediate results, which can really be upsetting when your body is trying to heal. It can take several months for you to fully heal so you can see exactly how you are going to look!

In fact, you are going to have to be careful while you are healing.

Liposuction isn’t always easy. You are going to have some pain after your surgery is over. You may also have some bruising.

It is going to be important to wear a compression garment for several weeks while you are healing. You are going to need to wear this both day and night as your body heals.

There are possible side effects which you should know about.

These can include infection and bleeding. You may also notice bruising and notice a temporary lumpiness as your body starts to heal.

Don’t be afraid to ask your friends and other people that you know about their procedures.

You shouldn’t be afraid to ask them about the whole procedure, from the right consultation until they were fully healed. They may have an inside scoop on what you should expect, as well as some tips to help you get better results. This can be a real eye-opener and one that you should definitely hear before you consider going under the knife.

Before you decide to get liposuction, you are going to have to sit down and really think about it. It is not a way to lose a significant amount of weight. However, if you are healthy and just unhappy with your flabby stomach or excess fat on your thighs, the results can be amazing.

That being said, you have to be committed to your diet and exercise routine. You could still gain weight after the procedure, which could give you an unflattering appearance afterward. Aftercare is also really important. You are going to have to be patient and kind to your body as it heals. It could take several months before you can show off your new body. If you don’t wear the compression garment and take care of yourself during this period, you might not be happy with the results!

Contact us if you are thinking about liposuction. We can help you get the body that you deserve.

The post Things to Know Before Getting Liposuction appeared first on Dr. James Apesos.