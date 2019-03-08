Thriller-Horror ‘Film Face Of Evil’ finally on HULU – Killer Soundtrack Streaming Everywhere

LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 8, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Breaking News! War vet shoots in the crowd with no apparent reason, while a mysterious epidemic is raging across the country!” It may sound like another news headline, but it’s awarded psychological thriller/horror feature film “FACE OF EVIL,” from V-Movie Productions, now distributed by Gravitas on HULU.

Also, the “killer” soundtrack – a hybrid of electronica ambient/industrial, rock, pop, hip-hop and whatnot – is distributed by Awal on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora and Soundcloud.

“The film is about a war vet with PTSD who returns home and sees demons – real or not. It’s about our fears, of epidemics, terrorism, big brother, of each other. It’s about a scapegoat in a devious system. What happens in the mind of a shooter? Maybe he sees enemies, zombies,” explains Vito Dinatolo, the film writer/director/producer and soundtrack composer.

“The soundtrack reflects the surreal, acid, thrilling mood and there are many commercial tracks too.” Enough reasons to watch the film, then check out the soundtrack and play it over and over again.

The direct links to both film and soundtrack are listed on – https://www.foemovie.com/shop and https://awal.lnk.to/NxtuU

The soundtrack is also available on https://soundcloud.com/vito-dinatolo/sets including many more electronic tracks by the filmmaker/composer.

Film trailer and more info on https://FOEmovie.com

Reviews and interviews on https://FOEmovie.com/media

Video Trailer (YouTube): https://youtu.be/htBNgEsZjsU

HULU page for film: https://www.hulu.com/movie/face-of-evil-fe404e9a-1aef-4bc2-8ba2-d45c1ec2bfc2

