Troy, OH (December 1, 2021) – The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce held their annual Holiday Gala on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the new Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy, Ohio. This annual meeting for the Chamber provides an opportunity to highlight member businesses, recognize our board of directors, and honor award recipients.

The evening’s program started with presentations from both the 2020 Board Chair, Nathan Rentz, and 2021 Board Chair, Pam Catalano. Both board chairs spoke about the challenges from the global pandemic that hit during 2020 and how we are recovering from these changes in our business environment.

“The pandemic may have changed many things about our lives,” stated Catalano, “but it hasn’t changed the fact that the Chamber is pivotal to our community.”

Catalano went on to speak about several important chamber achievements from the past year and recognized the five outgoing board members for the chamber: Tanya Brown, Jim Hinkle, Kelly Markley, Nathan Rentz, and Lori Willoughby.

Mayor Joe Gibson took the time to welcome new board member Cam Johnson and completed the installation of the full 2022 board of directors. Those individuals include 2022 Chair – Corey Vaughn, Past Chair – Pam Catalano, Chair-Elect & Treasurer – Erik Nordquist, Vice Chair – Andy Heinl, Kim Maalouf, Marti Newsome, Simon Patry, and Chris Roth.

Vaughn continued the program by sharing a few goals for the chamber in the upcoming year including the completion of a strategic plan that will help focus the chamber in key areas. Engaging networking opportunities, valuable communications, and workforce challenges are all significant components that will come from the strategic plan and bring continued value to the membership.

For decades, the Chamber has presented the top community business and citizen honors at the Annual Holiday Gala. This year, we are pleased to honor three award recipients that represent excellence in community and business for the Tipp City area. Congratulations to these honorees:

Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Dr. Gretta Kumpf

Young Professional of the Year, Kevin Cox

Business of the Year, Mauk Cabinets By Design, owner Aaron Mauk

The evening’s master of ceremonies was Nick Heinl from Repacorp, Inc.

The event was supported by our event partners and investors including:

Gala Signature Partners – Park National Bank and The Hampton Group; Gala Premier Partners – RSM US LLC; Chamber Platinum Investors – Abbott, Greenville Federal, Kettering Health – Troy Hospital, NCF Savings Bank, Regal Rexnord, Repacorp, Inc., Thrivent – Main Street Financial Group, and Upper Valley Medical Center; and Chamber Gold Investors – Dysinger & Patry, LLC, Mauk Cabinets by Design, Monroe Federal, and Royal Crest Agency. The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is recognized as the principal resource for business development in our community. For additional information on the Tipp City Chamber, contact Liz Sonnanstine, Executive Director, at 937.667.8300 or at liz@tippcitychamber.org.

Attached Photo by: Sharon Elaine Photography