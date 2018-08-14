Tipp City Chamber is Hiring!

The Tipp City Chamber is please to announced that they are hiring a new staff member.



Position: Administrative Assistant

Reports To: Executive Director

General Description:

The Administrative Assistant is responsible for assisting chamber staff in operating the office by providing excellent customer service to members, future members and the general public, while on the phone, in-person or at an event.



Duties/Responsibilities:

? Answer telephone calls and directing inquiries to proper personnel.

? Direct walk-in inquiries and customer requests to proper personnel.

? Provide administrative (clerical) support to office staff.

? Maintain and coordinate proper supply of chamber membership and marketing materials.

? Input and maintain information into member database programs, including events and business contact information.

? Coordinate events, as necessary. Occasionally attend events that are before or after business hours.

? Maintain volunteer ambassador group. Create and maintain an effective volunteer group that will increase member retention.

? Assist in the completion of projects, as required.

? Assist with preparing mailings including stuffing envelopes and labels for events and invoicing.

Job Qualifications:



• Have a working knowledge of computers and computer programs.

• Possess excellent written and oral communication skills.

• Possess excellent customer service skills.

• Self–directed and able to handle multiple tasks.

Submit resume and cover letter to GetHired@TippCityChamber.org by August 31, 2018.