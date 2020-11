The City of Tipp City will be holding a Community Investment Corporation (CIC) meeting on Monday, November 23rd beginning at 1:30pm.

This meeting will be held at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, Ohio 45371.

A quorum of the members of City Council may be present.

Questions, please contact Janice Bates, Clerk of Council at 937-667-8425.