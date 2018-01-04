Tipp City Public Library expects to cut utility expenses by $5,700 through partnership with local firm Energy Optimizers, USA

TIPP CITY, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Tipp City Public Library is partnering with local energy management firm Energy Optimizers, USA, to upgrade its lighting systems to LED, a move that is expected to generate an annual savings of $5,700.



The savings will be gained through both improved energy efficiency and lower maintenance costs. LED lighting uses an average of 60 percent less energy and lasts five times longer than the systems being replaced. The lighting also puts out less heat, which will help keep cooling bills in check during the summer months.

“We are pleased to work with a local company to enhance our lighting, reduce our environmental footprint and make better use of taxpayer dollars,” said Lisa E. Santucci, Director, with Tipp City Public Library. “This is going to be a noticeable improvement that will transform how patrons interact with their library.”

While the project will boost the library’s bottom line, it also directly benefits library patrons. LED lighting offers a quality of light that is very close to natural sunlight, which creates a more comfortable environment for reading.

Energy Optimizers, USA, President Greg Smith said he is proud to be partnering with a cornerstone of the community that his company calls home. “This is a win-win project that truly benefits the entire community,” he noted. “Not only will the new lighting create more inviting spaces, but the dollars saved can be invested in resources that benefit Tipp City residents.”

The project includes a 10-year material warranty.

About Energy Optimizers, USA:

Energy Optimizers, USA works with educational, governmental, commercial and industrial customers to implement energy savings opportunities to reduce operational costs, including lighting retrofits, renewable energy projects (wind and solar), HVAC retrofit projects, building automation retrofits and energy education programs. The company was named to the INC. Magazine Top 500 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. (2014), was named the Fastest Growing Company in the region for two consecutive years by the Dayton Business Journal (2013, 2014), and was named a finalist in the Dayton Business Journal Best Places To Work competition in 2016.

To learn more about Energy Optimizers, USA, visit the website at http://energyoptusa.com or call them at (937) 877-1919.

