Rotarian, Attorney, Historian, Former Teacher, Tom Cochran talked about the War of 1812 and the Mexican American War 1846-1848. He discussed the US’s three-pronged US attacks, the US Navy 14 ships including old Ironsides, the origins of the Star Spangled Banner, and William Henry Harrisons victory in Indiana at Tippecanoe. The Mexican American War ended with the largest land grab in US history for only $15 million, including Utah, California, Arizona, Nevada, etc.