Tipp City Rotary Club Meeting 08.01.18

Dr. Gretta Kumpf hosted the Rotary Program on August 1, 2018, bringing in members of the school staff. JD Foust, THS Athletic Director, gave the club an update on the athletics program in the school. Phase 1 of the new stadium project has been completed and looks fantastic. Now entering into Phase 2, which will be the most expensive phase. Phase 3 will complete the project in the future. Meet the team for Fall Sports will be held next Friday, 8/13/18, as well as a booster drive starting that day. All money the boosters receive goes directly to the athletes to help with uniforms, equipment, etc. This is the last year for the GWOC and will be moving into the Miami Valley League next year. Gary Pfister, Director of Services, gave an update on many renovations that have taken place at LT Ball and the Middle School. Some of the renovations include updated fire alarm systems, HVAC systems, doors, cameras, blast film application to all school doors, etc. There will be a levy renewal in November to renew the permanent improvements fund, which has been the same for over 50 years. No new funds being requested. Pictured are JD Foust, Dr. Gretta Kumpf, and Gary Pfister