Tipp City Rotary Club Meeting 1.17.2018

Maggie McKee, the co-chair of Give Where You Live (GWYL), presented to Tipp City Rotary this week. Roughly 2 years ago she spoke to Rotary when GWYL was getting started. Since then, GWYL have given over $93,000 to 9 non-profit organizations. GWYL is a giving circle and does not collect any money themselves. Each member commits to making a $100 donation to the chosen non-profit once a quarter. Each non-profit can only be chosen once every 2 years. The GWYL meetings are held at the Zion Lutheran Church in downtown Tipp City. Pictured are Maggie McKee and Program Chairperson Kathy Vukovic.