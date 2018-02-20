Tipp City Rotary Club Meeting 2.7.18

Tipp City Rotarians learned about the Health Partners Free Clinic from Executive Director Justin Coby, Pharm.D. The Clinic was founded in 1998 and served over 900 residents in 2017. Justin estimated that 10-12% of Miami County residents are eligible for services from the Clinic, but only 1% are using the free services. He also discussed the Medicaid “Cliff” concept and its implications on healthcare for the uninsured and underserved residents of Miami County. More information is available atwww.healthpartnersclinic.org or call 937-332-0894. Pictured are Justin Coby and Program Chairperson, Andrew White.