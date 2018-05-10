Tipp City Rotary Club Meeting 5.2.18

The Tipp City Rotary Club was invited to have their May 2nd meeting at the Tippecanoe Lodge #174. Past Master Ron Re’ talked about the Masons rich history dating back to King Solomon, the 1717 start in England, and starting in America during the Revolutionary War. During the Rotary Open House, Ron discussed various aspects of the Tippecanoe Lodge, its history, artifacts, and noted that this lodge follows the old way of the Mason’s. It was a special privilege for the Rotarians to learn about the Mason’s in their Lodge. Pictured is the entrance of the Lodge and the Clock the Mason’s donated to the City in 2008.