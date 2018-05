City Manager Tim Eggleston was the speaker at the May 30 Tipp City Rotary Club meeting. Tim updated the Rotarians about projects in Tipp City including replacing the Bowman Avenue water tower, Maple Hill Road Bridge, Annual Asphalt Resurfacing Program, Tipp City Entrance Signs, the Budget outlook, railroad Quiet Zones, and then he answered questions. Pictured are Tim Eggleston, President-Elect Corey Vaughn, and Treasurer Rick Mains, Sr..