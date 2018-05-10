Tipp City Rotary Club Meeting 5.9.18

Steve Staub, owner of Staub Manufacturing Solutions was the guest speaker on May 9. Steve talked about his attendance at the State of the Union, Workforce Roundtable Discussion, and most recently his testimony at the House Ways & Means Committee. Steve’s PowerPoint included pictures from all three events, the White House, and the President. Steve also did several national news media interviews about the manufacturing industry while in Washington DC. Pictured are Steve Staub and Program Chairperson Thomas Dysinger.