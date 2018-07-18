Tipp City Rotary Club Meeting – 7.18.18

Heather Dorsten, Director of Downtown Tipp City was the speaker on 7/18/2018.  Heather noted that their updated mission statement is “Tolenhance, preserve & promote downtown Tipp City from the tracks to the canal.”  She also said that they are a 501C3 organization, MainStreet certified, and updated the Rotarians about the various programs and events sponsored by Downtown Tipp City.  Heather discussed the four committee structure: Operations, Design, Promotions, & Economic Restructuring.  Pictured are Program Chairperson Kevin Guigou and Heather Dorsten.

