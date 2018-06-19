Tipp City Schools partners with Energy Optimizers, USA, on a suite of strategic investments in school improvements

TIPP CITY, Ohio, June 19, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tipp City Schools will make strategic investments in LT Ball Intermediate School, Tippecanoe Middle School and Tippecanoe High School that are expected to save more than $73,000 annually through a partnership with Tipp City-based Energy Optimizers, USA.



The comprehensive improvements are designed to enhance energy efficiency, prolong the life of the buildings and improve safety.

Starting in June, Energy Optimizers, USA, will:

Retrofit the high school and middle school lighting with LED systems

Renovate the HVAC systems and building automation systems at the middle school

Install a building automation system at the intermediate school

Replace electrical switchgear at the middle school

Replace the chiller and overhaul of the boilers and domestic water heater at the intermediate school

Replace the doors and windows at the middle and intermediate schools

Upgrade the fire alarms at the middle and intermediate schools

The upgrade to LED lighting is expected to save the district more than $61,000 in electricity use and more than $12,000 in maintenance costs. LED lighting uses an average of 60 percent less energy and lasts five times longer than the replaced systems. In addition to offering immediate savings, LED lighting will result in better-lit environments that are more conducive to learning. The lighting also does not have the hum and flicker associated with fluorescent lighting, making it an ideal system for special needs classrooms.

“We have been taking a hard look with our community about how we can best plan, invest in and preserve our facilities,” said Superintendent Dr. Gretta Kumpf. “Energy Optimizers, USA, presented us with very smart, very conservative options to get more from our intermediate and middle schools while improving our energy efficiency.”

Tippecanoe Middle School students have also invested in improving the district’s sustainability practices. The students have worked with community partners to evaluate and improve the district’s water and energy use, waste, and student well-being. Students presented their options to the district Board of Education in May.

“We are proud to assist our hometown schools with making common sense, energy-efficient measures to ensure their intermediate and middle school buildings run in top shape for years to come,” said Greg Smith, Energy Optimizers, USA, president. “In making these improvements, the district is demonstrating that its focus is on the best, most cost-effective use of resources, both regarding energy conservation and taxpayer dollars.”

About Energy Optimizers, USA:

Energy Optimizers, USA works with educational, governmental, commercial and industrial customers to implement energy savings opportunities to reduce operational costs, including lighting retrofits, renewable energy projects (wind and solar), HVAC retrofit projects, building automation retrofits and energy education programs. The company was named to the INC. Magazine Top 500 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. (2014), was named the Fastest Growing Company in the region for two consecutive years by the Dayton Business Journal (2013, 2014), and was named a finalist in the Dayton Business Journal Best Places To Work competition in 2016.

To learn more about Energy Optimizers, USA, visit their website at https://energyoptusa.com or call them at (937) 877-1919.

