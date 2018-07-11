Tipp City’s Evanston Rd. to Move to One Lane Until July 23rd

According to Eric Mack, Tipp City’s Deputy Director of Municipal Services and Engineering, Evanston Road will be reduced to one lane. They expect the work to be complete by July 23rd A temporary stop light will be utilized during this time.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience caused during this time and asks for your patience and understanding. Please contact the City of Tipp City at 937-667-6305 with any questions about the closure.