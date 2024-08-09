On Friday, August 9, at 9:40:33 a.m., Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) responded to 1 Abbott Parkway, for a report of a hydrogen peroxide reaction in a 300-gallon tote. Tipp City responded with a Medic and Chief Haller. Another Medic who was on another call responded to the scene from a local hospital.

Upon arrival, Chief Haller set command and found a chemical storage tote surrounded by six other chemical storage totes fuming gases into the air. Miami County Hazmat team was requested to the scene. Engine 32 arrived, evacuated the area, and established an isolation zone. Miami County Hazmat assisted with mitigating the incident and rendering the area and property safe. The incident occurred near the area of construction at the site. No property damage occurred during this incident. The chemical was released into an approved containment vessel on site.

Due to the hazardous nature of the incident, mutual aid was required from Troy, Vandalia, and West Milton Fire Departments, and Miami County EMA, Miami County Hazmat, and Shelby County Hazmat.

The cause of the chemical reaction is under investigation at this time.

No injuries or illnesses were reported by plant or emergency personnel from this incident.

Crews were on the scene for approximately five and a half hours. The scene was returned to the Abbott facility team.