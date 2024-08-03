Jack Romer has accepted the head coaching position with the Tippecanoe girls tennis squad, which opens up practice this week at the middle school courts. Romer, a Wilmington High School graduate, and former doubles player, is excited about taking over the reigns of the Red Devils as the defending MVL champions look to remain atop of a conference they have dominated.

“I grew up playing tennis and played four years of varsity at Wilmington while continuing to play the sport once I got into college,” he said. “I was a college football coach last year for Wilmington College, and they got a whole new coaching staff, and as a volunteer coach, they didn’t bring me back. I started looking for a high school coaching job in tennis or football, and this opportunity came up, and I can’t wait to start this week.”

He has been a student of the game, he said, for 15 years and was undefeated at doubles during his playing career.

“My knowledge of the game will help the team, and I am going to reinforce the tactics of the game,” he said. “The quality of tennis players we have should be really good, and we just have to get the tactics to win matches.”

The tradition with the Red Devils in the conference is incredible and Romer plans on continuing that when they step onto the court for the new season.

“We are going to practice hard every day, and our matches will be full of energy, and even if we start out slow, we can finish strong. We will be prepared for every match, and for the younger players, we will keep working on getting to the next level,” Romer said.

The new Tipp coach is ready to take on the challenge of what is ahead as the Red Devils will be the focus of everyone in the conference trying to dethrone the champs, and they have goals in mind for what they deem will be a very successful season.

“Getting through the districts is big, but we want to get someone to state,” Romer said. “They have been close lately, and we just have to keep building on that and taking the next step forward.