The Tipp City Police Department hosted its fourth annual National Night Out celebration at Kyle Park on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

“This is definitely our big event,” Officer Will Roberts said. “Everybody gets to meet one another, and have a good night, there’s food and different activities.”

“It’s really a community-building event,” he said. “They see us out on patrol, but they get to have a different interaction where they can come and talk to us and see all of our equipment. They can also see some of the services that our county provides.”

Approximately 30-40 different local agencies, organizations, and services participated in this year’s Night Out event, Roberts said, including the Tipp City Fire Department, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Miami County Health Department, the Miami County Park District, Miami County Job and Family Services, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), and the Miami County Animal Shelter.

Food trucks included Buckeye Burger, Lilly’s Outside Café, Cumberland Kettle Corn, and Kona Ice. Other local organizations included Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, the American Legion, Kiwanis, Tipp City Global Methodist Church, Tipp-Monroe Community Services, Life Wise, ADT, Story Point, Western Southern Life Insurance and the Tipp City Art Council. Entertainment was provided by Inferno Production DJ, Ranger Vic, and Skull Dolls Face Painting.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office displayed a new Special Response Team vehicle for the first time, and the Miami County Hazmat EMA was also included for its first year at the event.

Deputy Ryan Thobe from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office presented a K-9 demonstration featuring K-9 Vello.

Sponsors for the Night Out event included Tipp City Veterinary Hospital, Harrison’s, Tipp City Pizza, Bodega, Rad Candy, Hotel Gallery, Living Simply Soap, Scene 75, Musser’s Auto, Miami Co FOP 58, SkateWorld, Get Air, Beau Townsend, Auto Repair Club, Tipp VFW, Troy Fish and Game, Tipp Eagles, Tipp AmVets, Midwest Commercial Services, Tipp American Legion, Casey’s, Voss Honda and Meijer, Roberts said.

Members of the Tipp City Fire Department also participated in the event, displaying a 100 ft ladder truck and distributing free bicycle helmets for children.

“We’ve been out here every year in some capacity to help,” Fire Chief Cameron Haller said. “I would just like to thank the Tipp City Police Department for putting on such a wonderful event, and letting us be a part of it.”

“National Night Out is all about meeting first responders ahead of time, and letting everybody know that we’re just normal men and women who are out to serve the public,” Haller said. “We’re really friendly people. We want to know you prior to anything bad or an emergency happening.”