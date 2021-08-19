Traveling with your entire family doesn’t have to be overwhelming. In fact, a vacation (even with

little ones!) can be one of the most memorable experiences you can have with your family.

The key ingredient to smooth sailing when traveling with your kids is organization. The better

organized your packing lists, stops, snack breaks, and more – the more fun you will have!

After all, Miami County has so many family-friendly activities to take part in, like hiking, biking,

kayaking, museums, and more, and you don’t want to miss any of it!

To make the most of your visit with us, here are a few tips we think are the most useful and

helpful to the families that come to visit us.

Tips for Traveling Near Troy, Ohio

Take Your Time



Make a plan and take your time! When traveling with kids, everything will take longer than

anticipated. Here are some things to think about as you plan your timing:

● Getting through security at the airport

● Long drives without stops

● Buying snacks and drinks

Taking it slowly doesn’t just mean the travel to and from Miami County. When you arrive, we

encourage you to take your time experiencing all that the community has to offer.

As adults, we tend to fly through experiences, attempting to pack it all in quickly. Keep in mind

that four museums, 3 restaurants, and a walking tour may not be realistic for small children.

Keep your schedule flexible and leave plenty of room for adjustment.

Don’t Overpack



It’s tempting to overpack and question the “what-ifs” for every item. But, remember that the less

you bring, the easier it will be to manage your luggage and bring home a few souvenirs!

Besides, Miami County has everything you need should you leave anything behind. We have a

number of grocery stores, convenience stores, and clothing shops in the area should you need

anything during your stay.

Focus on sticking to a reasonable packing list with the necessary items for your stay.

Have a plan



Before you even begin packing, create a list or itinerary of the things you want to do, see, and

experience during your visit.

Talk this through with the other family members and plan out your visit accordingly. This way, all

of your family members will get to choose an activity that they love and the whole family can

enjoy.

If there are bucket list items that you cannot miss, we encourage you to pre-book as much as

possible. Many of our destinations are growing in popularity and we don’t want you to miss a

single opportunity to experience it!

Pack snacks!



In order to keep the energy up during your adventures, pack a few snacks to share. Portable

snacks are one of the best ways to keep little hands and mouths occupied while on the go!

Opt for snacks that don’t require a cooler and travel well are essential to keeping the energy up,

meltdowns to a minimum, and an enjoyable trip for all.

Here are a few ideas for snacks that travel well:

● Raw veggies

● Pretzels, goldfish, crackers

● Applesauce pouches

● Whole fruits (apples, oranges, bananas)

● Dried fruits and chips (unsweetened apple chips, dried apricots, raisins)

Travel with first aid



Traveling with basic medications is always a good idea!

Packing a small collection of a few over-the-counter items will prepare you in case of an

emergency or small bumps and bruises

Here are a few items to toss in your bag:

● Headache medicines

● Allergy medicines

● Medicine for upset stomachs

● Motion sickness prevention medication

● Bandaids

● Any other important medication that might apply to your family

Now, get to planning your next trip to Miami County! We can’t wait to see you.

