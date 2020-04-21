MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Author Donald Jacobsen announced today that two of his children’s books, “Mighty Mommies and Their Amazing Jobs” and “My Daddy the Amazing Nurse,” will be given away for free in light of the pivot to homeschooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling schools for the rest of the year across the United States. The books highlight medical workers, scientists, and other community helpers.



“As a parent staying at home with my kids and wife, we understand the struggle and stress of unexpected at-home schooling,” says Donald Jacobsen. “Offering my books as an educational yet fun distraction is one way I knew I could help during this trying time.”

Reviewers and parents are thrilled to have the resource, with one glowing review from Kristal Leon mentioning that the books are “filled with a diverse collection of occupations that celebrate the contributions that jobs in STEM fields make in our world. Created for young readers ages 2-7 . . . helps girls picture themselves in these important roles.”

Both books teach kids about the roles of medical workers and community helpers. The books will be available for free starting today. To download, parents and educators can visit https://donaldjacobsen.com/books/freebooks/.



About Donald Jacobsen and his work as an author:

Donald is a husband, the proud father of two girls, a registered nurse, and a sometimes-writer living and working in Memphis, Tennessee. His book “Mighty Mommies and Their Amazing Jobs” recently won an Honorable Mention for the Picture Books 6 & Older category of the Royal Dragonfly Book Awards.

You can read more about Donald and his works at https://donaldjacobsen.com/.

