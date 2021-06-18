As we age, every part of our bodies change. While some of these changes are expected, others seem to come out of nowhere. The next thing we know, we’re looking in the mirror and wondering who the women on the other side is. If you’ve noticed your arms are a problem area and have been considering how to address this, you may want to try some of these at-home workouts to tone arms.

4 Workouts for Women to Help Tone Their Arms

Over time, one or all of these workouts can prove effective in helping you tone your arms.

Using a set of light hand weights anywhere from 3-5lbs., stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding the weights in your hands at your sides, palms facing up. Slowly, bend your elbows to bring the weights up toward your shoulders. Then lower them back to their original position.

Repeat this procedure 10 times before taking a 1-minute rest; then do two more sets of 10.

If this exercise feels too easy, increase either the heaviness of your weights or the number of reps in your sets.

Position yourself on the edge of a chair. Anchor your feet firmly on the floor before placing your palms on the seat directly on either side of your body. Drop your bottom off the chair, bending your elbows and dipping down until your elbows are at a 90-degree angle. Push up to raise your body back to the starting position.

Repeat this “dip” up to twenty times a set. If you can’t do that many, start small and make it a goal to increase your “dip” count over time.

Using the same 3-5lb. weights from the first exercise on this list, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, weights grasped in each hand. Bend your arms at the elbows, raising the dumbbells to shoulder height and holding them steady, palms forward. Press weights up toward the ceiling until your arms are fully extended. Hold them there for a beat before bringing them back down to shoulder height.

Repeat this movement 10 times before taking a 1-minute break. Then do 2 more sets of 10.

Stand with feet hip-width apart, a 3-5lb. weight in each hand. Turn your palms in toward your body. Bending your elbows outward as if they are small wings, lift the weights together up to chest-level. Hold them there for a beat. Maintaining careful control, slowly lower the weights to complete one rep.

Repeat these motions 10 times before taking a 30-second rest. Then do 2-3 more sets.

Over time, such exercises can strengthen the muscles and joints in your arms, potentially toning their appearance as well.

When to Consider Plastic Surgery

While these arm workouts will definitely help everyone from a health and fitness perspective, there are certain conditions that cannot simply be exercised away. If you’re dealing with excess skin and fat and are looking for solutions, it may be time to consider an arm lift procedure.

Arm lift surgeries can be incredibly beneficial for those who have lost large amounts of weight, are dealing with loose skin, or are experiencing a loss of elasticity in their arms.

In a procedure lasting only a few hours, your surgeon can remove fat and excess skin from the inner back side of your arm, neatly contouring your arm’s general appearance and having you on the mend quickly and effectively.

Dr. Apesos Can Help

Dr. Apesos is a board-certified plastic surgeon with a wealth of wisdom and experience.

To find out more information on an arm lift procedure or to make an appointment, feel free to contact us today.

