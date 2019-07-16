Top 16 Product Label and Packaging Design Lessons from National Brands

A well-designed product label will not only help attract the attention of prospective consumers, but also makes a statement about your brand. Your product label plays a role in building brand identity.

There are a lot of reasons why the appearance of your product’s label is crucial to your business’ growth; the main reason being an outstanding label helps your product stand out from the competition. Another vital reason is that labels have a role in influencing buying decisions of people who are shopping; even customers who are on the fence regarding what to buy can be convinced to purchase your product based on the label.

According to a study done on shopping behaviors, 70% of people make purchasing decisions while in the store. The study found that 1 in 10 shoppers switch brands while shopping. The reports from the study further imply that your brand’s success has a lot to do with your product’s presentation; making label design crucial.

For this reason, this article will look at a few label and package design tips. Based on real-world examples, we’ll look at do’s and don’ts of branding from national brands perspective:

The Dont’s

Don’t Get In Trouble with The FDA: Always keep in mind the rules and regulations placed on product labels by the FDA. Breaching those means your product won’t be cleared for the market, affecting not only your business but your brand. Don’t Attempt to Fit in A Lot of Content on Your Product Label: Avoid overloading the label with information; make the information clear and easy to read. Avoid using too many graphics as well; one main logo is often enough to grab a customer’s attention. Don’t Go Off-Brand: Incorporate the same design elements in all of your product labels to maintain brand consistency. Don’t Choose Unsuitable Packaging: Before choosing a label, shrink sleeve or flexible package, test its performance with your product. The packaging must fit the product’s form, function and lifecycle. Don’t Forget Your Target Market: While innovation is accepted, try not to leave your audience behind. By understanding your product’s unique offering, you will be able to engage potential buyers. Your loyal customers will always appreciate a classic product label. Don’t Make Customers Uncomfortable: While shocking advertising can be popular, it could hurt sales if not wisely thought out and executed.

The Do’s

Create a Unique Look: Your label should match the uniqueness of your product. Take your time to pick the right mood, message, and emotion you want your label to convey. Use a Functional Size for Your Product Label: You don’t have to have a label that covers your entire product; a smaller label design could be perfect not only for the look of the package, but for the labeling costs. Be Obvious: Everyone wants to stand out, but your label still needs to be obvious in terms of conveying a message about your product. Find the right balance between aesthetics and practicality and remember; less is more. When your label has a lot going on, it will throw off customers. Make it easy for customers to find product information, or else they will move to another brand. Consider the Environmental Conditions: Keep in mind the product’s environment; will it be placed outdoors or indoors, does it have to be heat or water resistant? Also, consider the impact your packaging will have on the environment. Durable packages such as bottles or glass jars are often recycled; and flexible packaging might be the most convenient packaging for the consumer and have a reduced carbon footprint. Include Basic Essential Information on Your Product Label: Keep the product’s name front and center. It should have the largest font size. Include contact information on the product label; list the name of the manufacturer as well as their physical location. It is vital to note that the FDA does not consider a PO Box adequate for small businesses that deal with food or cosmetics. Use Type, Texture, and Color to Your Advantage: Make sure that the typeface you use for important information on the label can be read from afar. The color you choose also adds to the readability; a reflective label can be catching to the eye, but when paired with certain colors can be hard to read. Consider the psychological interpretation placed on colors; brown paper can convey earthiness; blue conveys authority and trust. Keep the colors consistent; if you are conveying flavor, have colors that match. Keep the Product and Package in Mind: Whether your packaging is rounded, squared, or textured, it is important that you make sure your label smoothly fits onto it and complements the shape of the package. Also, consider whether you would like to show the product. If the product or container is attractive, consider a transparent label. Create Distinctive and Memorable Product Labels: High-end brands can purchase specially crafted displays located in strategic positions in stores, but most times, products appear alongside competing brands. A catchy, clean, and somewhat unusual design will have a more significant impact. Consider these few questions when designing the label: Will the audience find it compelling?

Does it accurately and precisely convey the brand and product?

Is the label distinctive? Use Facestock to Portray a Product’s Personality: For homemade, farm-to-table, distinct new flavors, and for product made in unique small batches, use textured paper for a craft experience. Need a clean medical look? Then choose a smooth, clean white material. Need to add glitz and stand out? Consider a metallic or prism material to add eye-catching pizzazz. Keep Labeling Consistent within Your Brand: The most important thing to do for your business is solidifying your brand’s identity. Having a brand color scheme and font helps consumers recognize your product is essential. A consistent look makes it easier for the consumer to find and repurchase your product.

A product label can help you build an excellent brand identity for your business. Contact Presto Labels for legible and sophisticated label designs.

The post Top 16 Product Label and Packaging Design Lessons from National Brands appeared first on Presto Labels.