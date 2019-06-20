Top Atlanta Realtor Debra Johnston Lists a Mid-Century Modern Gem in the Heart of Buckhead

ATLANTA, Ga., June 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties offers a rare, mid-century modern residence in the heart of Buckhead Atlanta offered for 1.41 Million. Nestled within a lush 0.75-acre woodland, this three-bedroom, 2-bathroom single level home is the embodiment of the time when clean lined, classic architecture reigned supreme and a fusion of understated elegance and liberal lashings of delicious color made homes into sleek sanctuaries.



Designed by famed Atlanta architect, Ken Johnson, it’s showcased by vast expanses of granite and glass, along with bluestone slate and gleaming hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings plus enchanting views of either the pool or landscaped grounds from every room. Tucked away within a whisper-quiet Buckhead enclave, welcome to a residence which boasts the grace and charm of a bygone era, coupled with the conveniences of contemporary living and entertaining.

More information can be found at: https://debraajohnston.com/homes-for-sale-details/3052-W-PINE-VALLEY-ROAD-NW-ATLANTA-GA-30305/6550997/49/

Meticulously maintained by the current owner, every intricate aspect of this jewel has been restored, including the bathrooms, kitchen, hardwood floors, new pool, and most recently, the tapered roof system. It’s also been repainted, and a new deck has been constructed to ensure a poolside entertaining oasis awaits. This outdoor living space will tempt you with its seclusion and sophistication, affording you the opportunity to host guests under the backdrop of the leafy, wooded backyard or immerse yourself in tranquility, with the heated pool and spa ensconced in peace and privacy.

The hallmarks of this mid-century modern gem continue with its exquisite granite, stone and glass facade, which dominate the exterior and blend harmoniously with its surrounds. Indoors, natural light floods through every room, filling the house with inviting warmth. You’ll be surprised at how much space is on offer too. An updated kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, a surplus of storage plus granite counters and backsplash, is a fresh, functional space which offers you the choice to eat in at the breakfast bar or to take advantage of the adjacent, open plan dining room. Framed by floor to ceiling windows which overlook the pool terrace and gardens beyond, it also fuses with the den, inviting you to curl up, fireside. There’s ample space for everyone in this cozy entertaining area – expect the floating bench seats which flank the fireplace to be a popular choice for family and friends to congregate and linger over casual conversation.

The large living room is another haven to retreat to, with a dual-sided fireplace also providing warmth to the study and the George Nelson shelving system pairing practicality with a pretty aesthetic. It overlooks the pool, as does the contemporary family room, which is framed by vast, full height windows and features motorized blinds and custom-built cabinetry.

The bedrooms are also designed to deliver a sense of calm. Floor to ceiling windows adorn the master, allowing natural light to caress every corner of the room. It also opens up to the poolside patio and features an attached bathroom with dual vanities and a large walk-in shower room plus a wall of bespoke closet space. A sunny 2nd bedroom opens to the patio and features a bathroom with vintage finishes, while a guest bedroom and powder room await to the left of the family room.

Tucked away in the heart of Buckhead, this gated retreat offers the best of both worlds. Situated on a quiet, wooded street right off of West Paces Ferry yet just minutes to the best Buckhead, Atlanta offers from the notorious high-end shopping, acclaimed restaurants, and some of the nation’s top ranked private schools

Discover a residence which evokes a nostalgic glimpse into a timeless design. You’re invited to take a sneak peek of this unique property via this link: https://youtu.be/G5LUXRiAUI8

About Debra Johnston:

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta’s top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond member that was awarded the Top 5 individual agent in Atlanta in 2017. In 2019, Debra became a member of the SportStar Relocation network for Atlanta. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance year over year serving her extensive clientele network which includes music and film industry, athletes, Fortune 500 executives, and entrepreneurs. Her exceptional marketing consists of superb photography and video production as well as a prominent internet coverage that translates into maximum exposure for her clients. She is known for her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. With over fifteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in the real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Representing clients from Los Angeles to New York to Miami, Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

