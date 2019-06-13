Top Atlanta Realtor Debra Johnston Offers a Custom-Built Buckhead Residence by Renowned Architects Pak Hedyt

ATLANTA, Ga., June 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties offers a celebration of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary styling property in an exclusive Buckhead estate neighborhood offered for $2.5 Million.



Nestled at the end of a majestic, tree-lined cul-de-sac, this custom-built residence by renowned architects Pak Heydt, rises up dramatically from within the lush deciduous tapestry which encircles it boasting a fusion of stately European French Provincial that meets modern day design. Promising to be a resort style paradise, with a vast, infinity edge pool offering alfresco allure, it’s perched behind manicured hedges and sleek gates and sits on a sprawling 2.36 acre estate.

Presenting with 10,500 square feet of flawless fittings and fixtures, including 7 bedrooms, 7 bathroom, 5 Francois & Co limestone fireplaces, pristine Herringbone inlay hardwood floors, large scale rooms and interiors, this heritage haven is the epitome of elegance and grace.

More information can be found at: https://debraajohnston.com/homes-for-sale-details/1250-BEECHWOOD-HILLS-COURT-NW-ATLANTA-GA-30327/6552439/49/

The kitchen is a smorgasbord to your senses and has been exceptionally designed to ensure it’s both a serene space for families to gather, as well as offer the finest facilities when entertaining. Showcased by custom Bell cabinetry, a large stone center island, and acclaimed appliances, this eat-in space opens to a vaulted family room. Infused with sunlight and featuring a limestone fireplace, you can choose to unplug and unwind in this sanctuary, or retreat to the formal living room which oozes classic glamor and opens up to the terrace via triple French Doors. A decadent dining room is also draped in luxury and accented by grand floor to ceiling windows and hardwood floors. The lower level will have you embrace your inner child with a sprawling rec room with fireplace, stone floors, and a bar that offers an abundance of space for family and friends to relax or reinvigorate. It also opens out onto the pool terrace where two covered loggias also await.

Presenting with seven king sized bedrooms, two reside on the main level, three on the upper level, and the final two on the lower level. The master suite, in particular, will delight. Set under soaring ceilings, with another limestone fireplace taking pride of place, it’s a warm, wonderful spot which is flooded with sunshine where you’ll relish retreating to at the day’s end. It’s also complemented by two dressing rooms, a study, and a sumptuous master bathroom with a classic claw foot tub, his and hers vanities, and a walk-in shower. The remaining six and a half bathrooms are all exquisitely finished, with one more full bath and half bath on the main floor, three upstairs, and two on the lower level.

For resort style living, where every day feels like a holiday, there is simply nothing to compare to the alfresco area which adorns this property. A vast, infinity edge pool is front and center, flanked by waterfalls and is heated for your year-round enjoyment. Here, sit back as the soft evening night casts a glow upon the terrace and pool, or soak up the long summer days with a refreshing dip in the pool which overlooks your vast backyard.

Additional superior features include an executive library with bold wood paneled walls, solid doors and windows throughout, an elevator shaft, two staircases, 4-car garage, and gated residence with ample parking.

Located in a prestigious zip code, you’ll benefit from the best of both worlds: a surplus of seclusion yet still be close to the finest restaurants, schools, and shops of Buckhead. You’re invited to take a sneak peak of this spectacular home and property via this link: https://youtu.be/WqWWSD45Guw

About Debra Johnston:

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta’s top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond member that was awarded the Top 5 individual agent in Atlanta in 2017. In 2019, Debra became a member of the SportStar Relocation network for Atlanta. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance year over year serving her extensive clientele network which includes music and film industry, athletes, Fortune 500 executives, and entrepreneurs. Her exceptional marketing consists of superb photography and video production as well as a prominent internet exposure that translates into maximum exposure for her clients.

She is known for her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. With over fifteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in the real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Representing clients from Los Angeles to New York to Miami, Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own Atlanta’s premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston’s video page at: http://debraajohnston.com/videos

Debra Johnston – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Address: 3500 Lenox Road NE #300, Atlanta, GA 30326, United States

Contact Name: Debra Johnston

Website: http://www.debraajohnston.com

Email: debra.johnston@bhhsgeorgia.com

Phone: +1-404-312-1959

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/debrajohnstonrealtor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/debraajohnston

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debrajohnston

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/WqWWSD45Guw

News Source: Debra Johnston Realtor

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/top-atlanta-realtor-debra-johnston-offers-a-custom-built-buckhead-residence-by-renowned-architects-pak-hedyt/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.