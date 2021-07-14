Tips for getting and using outdoor camping and adventure gear for dogs

As summer approaches, many humans can’t wait to explore the great outdoors with their pups. Whether you enjoy camping, hiking, or other outdoor adventures, you’ll want your best companion right by your side.

When planning an outdoor adventure, making sure you have the right gear for you and your dog will ensure you both have an enjoyable time wherever your travels take you.

There are plenty of tips for exploring the great outdoors with your dog on the internet. But we’ve rounded up a few of the coolest gear items that will make your adventure even more enjoyable.

Essential Outdoor Gear for Dogs

No matter where you might travel, every dog needs a good leash, waste bags, and a first aid kit!

Get a good Leash. Making sure you have the right leash, collar, and harness will make your adventures so much easier and more comfortable for your dog. If you are simply hanging around a campsite, a collar may suit just fine, but consider a harness or vest if hiking is in the plans.

Keep Nature Clean. Even though you are out in nature, it’s still important to clean up after your dog. Unlike regular plastic bags, these biodegradable waste bags won’t contribute to more pollution.

After cleanup, simply bury the waste bags and continue with your adventure. Because they are plant-based, they will begin to decompose through natural decay within a few days.

Stay Safe. To prevent cutting the trip short for an emergency vet visit, pack a first aid kit! This small kit includes all you need for wound care, plus splinter and tick removers, bandages, pet first aid manual, and an emergency blanket.

Food & Water Bowls

Making sure you have a hydrated and well-nourished pup is key to avoiding illness and heat exhaustion. There are several different options for travel-style dog bowls.

If you will be in a very hot climate, find something insulated like this YETI Dog Bowl for water. Dry food can always be left out in a collapsible option, so your pup can easily have a snack and continue on the adventure.

If trail hiking or backpacking is in the plans, leave the bowls at the campsite and grab this foldable dog bottle. This is perfect for reducing bulk and weight in your pack, and it folds up when empty.

More Adventure Gear for Dogs

When it’s time to bed down for the night, your dog will appreciate something soft to land on.

There are several options on the market for dog sleeping bags, cots, and more, but this simple camp blanket is an easy option to stow and carry for you and your dog. Because it’s so versatile, you can use it to wrap up around the campfire and then use it as an additional layer under your sleeping bag.

Available in a two-person option, there’s plenty of room for both of you to stay warm and comfortable. No worries about mud as this is machine washable and super durable!

If hiking is on the agenda, safety lights, apparel, and packs are great options to purchase for your pet.

This dog safety light is a great way to keep track of your dog roaming around the campsite or on hikes. It easily attaches to a collar or harness and keeps your dog visible to others. This LED light is rechargeable, so you can use it on many adventures to come.

While they may not be necessary on every trip, booties are great for more strenuous activities. These protect your dog’s paws from sharp rocks, sticks, and cold surfaces. Just be sure you introduce your dog to these “shoes” so they can get used to them before the trip.

Now, how are you going to carry all of this stuff? Let your furry friend help you carry the load with a dog daypack. Most packs have a harness with two pockets on either side – perfect for storing waste bags, treats, and a foldable water bottle.

Traveling with your dog is a great way to bond. The next time you are planning an adventure, make sure you are fully prepared with these essentials!

