Total Expert and ReverseVision Team Up to Transform the Reverse Mortgage Customer Journey

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading provider of technology and training for the reverse mortgage industry, today announced a partnership with Total Expert, creator of the first marketing operation system (MOS) specifically for banks and mortgage lenders. The two companies have deployed an API integration that links the Total Expert MOS with ReverseVision’s RV Exchange (RVX) loan origination platform, enhancing the customer journey for reverse mortgage borrowers and enabling originators to better serve customers at all walks of life.



Total Expert offers a centralized platform that helps mortgage lenders manage their brands at an enterprise level with multi-channel marketing solutions, contact management, audit-ready compliance and built-in support for co-branded marketing campaigns. The system lets lenders orchestrate and deploy marketing campaigns across any channel (e.g., email, print, social media, text, video) and create hyperpersonalized relationships that keep prospects moving through the purchase decision tree.

The partnership between ReverseVision and Total Expert enriches the Total Expert platform with ReverseVision’s expert insight into the reverse mortgage customer journey. Features include customized decision trees, specialized marketing communications and sales activities designed to help “forward” and reverse mortgage origination teams identify mutual opportunities.

“When it comes to reverse mortgages, no one understands how to build the relationship between loan officer and borrower better than ReverseVision,” said Total Expert President Jeff Walton. “We’re pleased to deliver that expertise to lenders as part of an integrated approach to sales and marketing that combines automation and personalization and that scales for any organization.”

“By pairing RVSA with Total Expert’s MOS, we’ve developed a package of generationally-comprehensive loan modeling and marketing tools that are readily scalable in format,” said ReverseVision VP of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel. “Bringing HECM’s forward helps lenders better serve senior borrowers by matching them with the lending products that best meet their financial goals.”

About Total Expert, Inc.

Total Expert® is a fintech software pioneer of the first modern, enterprise-level Marketing Operating System (MOS) that enables lending and financial services firms to create customers for life by blending human relationships with digital simplicity. We power marketing and revenue growth for 10% of $2 trillion per year U.S. mortgage industry, and ensure banks and lenders stay ahead of how consumers expect to communicate, shop, and manage their financial lives in the digital/social era. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

About ReverseVision

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading provider of technology and training for the reverse mortgage industry. With nearly 10,000 active users, ReverseVision technology is used by 10 of the top-ten reverse mortgage lenders and supports more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite also includes reverse mortgage sales and education tools and a dedicated professional services team. ReverseVision partners with some of the finest and fastest-growing banks, credit unions and lending organizations in the United States to provide its technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.

A four-time HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision has also been recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ listing. The company continues to build on its technology’s pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements aimed at boosting users’ reverse mortgage volume, workflow efficiency and data analysis capabilities.

For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com.

