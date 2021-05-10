There’s nothing cuter than watching your cat or kitten pounce around on the floor with their favorite toys. A cat’s curiosity is always entertaining!

But cat toys aren’t all fun and games. Playing with toys has real health benefits for cats and kittens. It helps them maintain a healthy weight, boost their mood, avoid chronic health conditions, and keep them mentally sharp!

Like humans completing word puzzles and strategy games, cats also need to limber up their brains with fun and engaging activities.

Plus, playing with your cat can strengthen your relationship, too. Check out a few excellent recommendations for fun toys for you and your feline friend!

Top Engaging Cat Toys

Feather wands are great for interactive play! Typically, these are designed with a brightly colored character on the end of a wand.

The wand is used (by you) to move the little character around and tempt your cat to jump and pounce! But, be careful to keep your hands and feet clear of where your cat may pounce next.

While the feather wand is a great way to tease your cat, allow your cat the reward of catching the small critter at the end of the wand occasionally. Otherwise, your cat may grow bored and frustrated with playtime.

Specifically, this option includes catnip inside the toy to further entice your furry friend. Creating the perfect opportunity for bonding and entertainment, this toy and similar ones will increase your cat’s heart rate and promote physical activity.

If you’ve had a cat for any length of time, you know they have the crazy urge to scratch and claw.

The Scratch Lounge allows cats to quench their thirst for this mischievous activity without harming your furniture.

Like a cat tower or scratching post, other options will provide the same benefits but may not be as durable as this option. This is the first three-sided scratcher and is 100 times stronger than conventional one-sided scratchers.

Plus, it’s suitable for cats of all sizes and contains no harmful materials to your cat.

These little catnip critters are what kitty cat dreams are made of. Cats love the scent of catnip, and these come in their favorite animal shape – mice!

Catnip is an herb that contains a chemical called nepetalactone, which acts as a stimulant to cats. When the scent hits the receptors in their nose, the sensory neurons in the brain are stimulated, boosting their activity levels. If the catnip, or nepetalactone, is ingested, it can act as a sedative, relaxing your cat.

Catnip can be beneficial in many ways, like increasing physical activity, relaxation, and training purposes.

There are many options when it comes to small toys with catnip. Be sure to choose one without too many tails or bells that could become loose and pose a choking hazard.

If you can’t decide just what to buy, an assortment kit will do the trick! With 20 items total, there will be no shortage of entertainment for you or your cat.

With an assortment of items, including a 2-way tunnel, cat feather teaser, fluffy mouse, crinkle balls, and more, this would be an excellent option for a new cat owner or a new kitten.

Be sure to supervise your cat and remove any toys that are broken or missing pieces to avoid choking hazards.

Whether it’s lightly scratching the furniture or mouthing the houseplant, most cats will pounce on an opportunity to tempt mischief.

With this cat grass planter kit, you no longer have to worry about mangled houseplants or your cat getting sick from eating the leaves off of your philodendron. This kit includes everything you need to begin growing cat grass that your feline can safely eat in just a few days!

While not exactly a toy, your cat will love this grass planter all the same. This houseplant alternative adds nutrients to your cat’s diet, including wheatgrass, oat, barley, and rye. Plus, this grassy treat is organic and loaded with fiber to stimulate digestion and control hairballs.

As a great solution for indoor cats, this product encourages your cat to use their senses and natural instincts indoors.

Toys are more than just entertainment. In addition to great health benefits, toys can also serve as an opportunity to bond, train, and relax with your cat.

With these toys, your cat can be happy, healthy, and entertained while you are at home or away.

If you have questions or concerns about the toys your cat plays with, give our office a call today.

