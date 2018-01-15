Transformational Mortgage Solutions (TMS) Founder David Lykken Names Beth Ozenghar President and COO

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading mortgage industry management consulting firm Austin, Texas-based Transformational Mortgage Solutions (TMS) today announced that it has named Beth Ozenghar its new president and COO. Ozenghar, whose mortgage career spans three decades, had been in the role of senior executive advisor with TMS since 2016. TMS Founder David Lykken will retain the title of founder and chief transformation officer, focusing on spearheading the firm’s management consulting engagements.



While consulting with TMS for the last two years, Ozenghar also operated an independent mortgage advisory firm. Previously, she served more than a decade as vice president of correspondent lending for AgFirst Farm Credit Bank, where she was responsible for its correspondent division’s operations, secondary marketing, underwriting, and servicing. Prior to that, she was vice president secondary marketing at Second National Bank of Warren, and secondary marketing manager at Signal Bank N.A.

“Beth Ozenghar’s depth of mortgage expertise, as well as her consultative temperament, makes her ideal to serve as president and COO of TMS, both for operating our business and serving our treasured clients,” said David Lykken. “In this era of unprecedented industry disruption and opportunity, mortgage lenders need experienced guidance from a trusted advisor like never before, and with Beth serving as president, TMS is ideally positioned to deliver on that need.”

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to make a lasting difference in our industry as president and COO of Transformational Mortgage Solutions,” said Beth Ozenghar. “David Lykken has built TMS into an amazing organization that helps mortgage businesses reach their highest potential by focusing on process improvement, people and profitability. Understandably, earning his trust and confidence has been no small accomplishment.”

TMS consulting services focus on helping lenders improve processes to increase loan originations by performing operational “health checks” and executing efficiency assessments that help its clients fund more loans compliantly and accurately with the least amount of friction, and in the least amount of time. Specifically, lenders turn to TMS for services related to agency approval, warehouse line review/audits, policy and procedure assessment and creation.

Its executive coaching services’ key objective is to increase net bottom-line earnings by creating a collaborative, cohesive, and consistent corporate culture in an environment where all employees feel valued, empowered, and become actively involved increasing the company’s success.

Its communication services help its clients determine an ideal communications strategy by identifying, defining, and articulating their core go-to-market message, then help effectively, affordably, and efficiently communicate that message to their target audience.

For an appointment with Beth Ozenghar about TMS services during the 2018 Mortgage Bankers Association’s Independent Mortgage Bankers Conference in Amelia Island, January 22 – 25, 2018 click here: https://app.hubspot.com/meetings/bozenghar.

About Transformational Mortgage Solutions:

Transformational Mortgage Solutions (TMS) is a management consulting firm providing a full range of advisory services to owners and executives of companies in the mortgage lending business. Our clients include banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage lenders, as well as companies providing financing/solutions/services to mortgage lenders. We are able to help companies regardless of size. We provide three main advisory services: consulting, coaching and communications.

Also, as a public service, TMS is dedicated to informing and educating industry professionals through the weekly “Lykken on Lending” podcast as well as providing speakers at conferences and other industry events and consumers through “Today’s Mortgage Minute” and through appearances on national television networks such as the FOX Business Network.

More information: http://transformationalmortgagesolutions.com/.

*LOGO for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0116s2p-tms-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Transformational Mortgage Solutions

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/transformational-mortgage-solutions-tms-founder-david-lykken-names-beth-ozenghar-president-and-coo/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.