Travel Insurance is Not Just a ‘Nice to Have’ for Those Considering Travel During 6-Month-Long Atlantic Hurricane Season

NEW YORK, N.Y., May 21, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Travelers planning trips to areas frequently in the path of tropical storms and hurricanes have probably considered purchasing travel insurance, but may not be clear on what is covered, according to TravelInsurance.com. Since many hurricane-prone destinations in the Caribbean and southeast U.S. offer incredible travel deals during this period, travel insurance has become more of a necessity for the smart and savvy traveler.



“The six-month Atlantic Hurricane season from June 1 to November 30 coincides with prime travel times – from summer vacation right through Thanksgiving,” said Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com. “By purchasing the right travel insurance ahead of time, the fear of losing your investment in a trip to a hurricane during these months can be mitigated.”

One of the most commonly asked questions is: when is the right time to purchase travel insurance?

“We always recommend buying your travel insurance as soon as you’ve purchased your travel to get coverage in place right away,” continued Sandberg. “But during the hurricane season, it’s especially important to buy early. Once you start hearing about a storm on the news, it’s probably too late to purchase insurance for your existing trip.”

For those considering traveling to key markets with potential to be affected by storms this year, it’s important to know about the different types of coverage available.

According to Sandberg, most comprehensive plans will include:

Trip cancellation. This provides reimbursement for your non-refundable, pre-paid expenses including flights, hotels, cruises and pre-paid activities if you have to cancel for a covered reason prior to your departure date.

For all trips, TravelInsurance.com urges consumers to purchase a travel insurance plan early to protect their investments against future storms. Once a storm is named, travel insurance can no longer be purchased to cover that storm. With changes at the National Hurricane Center this year, storms and even potential storms may be named earlier than in past years. The only available coverage after a storm has been named is a Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) upgrade, which allows the insured to cancel their trip for any reason but only receive up to 75 percent reimbursement.

In addition, the company recommends carefully reviewing all travel insurance policy documents ahead of time and speaking with a licensed agent to gain full understanding of coverage benefits.

About TravelInsurance.com:

TravelInsurance.com helps simplify the complicated world of travel insurance by providing consumers with the easiest way to compare and buy trip insurance coverage online. A member company of the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, owned and operated by DigiVentures Holdings, LLC, a licensed agency that works with some of the largest travel insurers in the industry. Purchases can be made directly through the website, with policies sent via email within minutes. Learn more: https://www.travelinsurance.com/.

