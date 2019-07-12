Travel Transparency Partners with Carnival Cruise Line to Expand Member Benefits

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) —- Travel Transparency, a private wholesale travel platform, reports rapid growth. Regional offices have been added in Northern California and Arizona and staff has tripled over the past 12 months. In part, it attributes this swell to a recent partnership with Vacation Tour and Travel (VVT) and Carnival Cruise Lines. These new relationships have expanded member benefits and the addition of multiple exclusive benefits for Travel Transparency members applies to all Carnival Brands throughout the world including Princess, Holland, Cunard, Seabourne and more.



“We continue to seek new partnerships and alliances that add value for our members while being committed to constant and never ending improvement of the benefits we know they already love,” Derek Gough, president, Travel Transparency and 25-year travel industry veteran, says. “We offer new ways of booking travel that include benefits like access to timeshare resorts without the maintenance fees, luxury villas and now, cruises.”

Gough adds that the summer season has also seen some amazing deals and “consumers are taking note.”

“Our business with VTT, one of the country’s largest cruise resellers, helped to foster the relationship with Carnival and we couldn’t be happier,” Gough says. “It’s benefited our members and helped to fuel more growth as additional locations are now planned in Nevada and Colorado within a year.”

About Travel Transparency:

Founded in 2014, Travel Transparency’s mission is to provide guaranteed lowest pricing on all travel in real-time with complete transparency. It provides its members direct access to wholesale travel and guaranteed lowest pricing for all travel including hotels, luxury villas, cruises and more.

For four years in a row, the company’s technology has been voted “Fastest Growing Travel Company in America” by Inc. Magazine and it’s saved members more than $67 million dollars since its launch. Prices are typically 30 to 50 percent lower than public travel sites such as Kayak, Expedia, Orbitz and Priceline.

For more information, visit: https://www.traveltransparency.com/.

About Carnival:

Founded in 1972, Carnival Cruise Line is the “World’s Most Popular Cruise Line.” It carries millions of passengers each year and continues to add to its fleet and experiences.

Ships operate three to 24-day voyages and depart from every coast in the U.S., as well as Canada, Puerto Rico and Barbados. While they’re best known for Caribbean cruises, Carnival also sails to amazing destinations like Mexico, Alaska, The Bahamas, Europe, Hawaii and the Far East. Additionally, Carnival Cruise Line Australia now has three ships, and offers cruises from Sydney and Melbourne to New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Singapore.

Carnival Cruise Line is part of a family of companies owned by Carnival Corporation, which includes sister lines Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Cunard Line, among others.

For more information: https://www.carnival.com/.

