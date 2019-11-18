HALF MOON BAY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Treadstone 71, the highly focused and standards-driven cyber and threat intelligence tradecraft company, today announced the beta release of CyberIntellipedia. The extremely detailed, expansive wiki includes knowledge gained over years of cyber and threat intelligence program builds, targeted adversary research, and intelligence community-driven cyber intelligence training courses.



CyberIntellipedia consists of documents defining (non-inclusively):

Cyber Intelligence (CI) Strategic Planning, CI Team Capabilities, Job Descriptions, Organization Charts, Training Plans, Team Accountabilities and Competency Levels

Threat Matrices with Mitre ATT&CK inclusion

Collection Management and Planning Methods

CI Capability Maturity Model and Measuring Tools

Cyber and Threat Intelligence Production Procedures

Stakeholder Analysis, Checklists, Activities, and Tracking Modules

Intelligence Requirements, Priority Intelligence Requirements, Indicators, and Specific Information Requirements

Structured Analytic Techniques Methods

Types of Analysis Policies, Procedures, and Templates

Complete end-to-end Cyber and Threat Intelligence Lifecycle with Iterative Feedback Loops

Open Source Intelligence Tools and Methods

Reporting and Dissemination Types Procedures and Templates

Warning, Estimative, Baseline, Advisory and other report examples

Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) RFP Templates, Project Schedule and Selection Process

TIP Rollout Schedule, Scrum Process, Deployment Methods, Use Cases, Questionnaires, Data Feed Selection

Targeted Adversary Knowledgebase with Campaigns

Online OPSEC Tools and Methods

Evidence Validation Methods and Scoring

Communities of Interest and Information Sharing

“CyberIntellipedia combines knowledge with the tools necessary to rapidly, effectively and efficiently build a cyber and threat intelligence program,” said Jeff Bardin, chief intelligence officer for Treadstone 71. “The unprecedented level of detail and depth of content in this offering helps companies achieve program maturity in record time.”

CyberIntellipedia follows the intelligence lifecycle with customizable documents. Treadstone 71 offers levels of access to fit customer budgets. The knowledgebase consolidates intelligence requirements into a valuable cyber and threat intelligence ecosystem enabling greater intelligence integration and sharing.

“The CyberIntellipedia wiki provides the intelligence workforce with discovery and access to information based on mission needs empowering timely, tailored, and actionable information,” continued Bardin. “We hope to nurture a culture of innovation that advocates for the sharing of ideas and resources.”

Combining CyberIntellipedia with the Treadstone 71 Cyber and Threat Intelligence Program Build, the Intelligence Roadmap, and the Cyber Intelligence Lifecycle Solution is a recipe for speed to maturity and action for clients.

Treadstone 71 is making the CyberIntellipedia available for selective public sale beginning as a beta (December 2019) to work through any issues.

Treadstone 71’s Certified Threat Intelligence and CounterIntelligence Analyst training and the Intelligence Roadmap are the gold standards in the industry today derived from both academia, the intelligence community, and from Treadstone 71’s experience in building cyber and threat intelligence programs at Fortune 500 organizations worldwide. Treadstone 71 is delivering the only complete cyber threat intelligence lifecycle management solution enabling information sharing, internal intelligence communities of interest while empowering lifecycle management with an iterative feedback loop now combined with CyberIntellipedia.

More information; https://www.treadstone71.com/

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1118s2p-treadstone71-300dpi.jpg

Twitter: @treadstone71llc #cyberintellipedia #threatintelligence #cyberintelligence #wiki #knowledgebase #intelligencewiki #treadstone71 #strategicintelligence

News Source: Treadstone 71

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/treadstone-71-releases-comprehensive-knowledgebase-for-cyber-and-threat-intelligence-cyberintellipedia/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.