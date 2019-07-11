Treadstone 71 Releases Cyber Intelligence and CounterIntelligence Training Roadmap for Threat Analysts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif., July 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Treadstone 71, the leading cyber and threat intelligence tradecraft company, today announced the Treadstone 71 Intelligence Roadmap. The new education program includes in-depth training along the cyber threat intelligence and counterintelligence lifecycles covering each phase in detail. Cyber Threat Intelligence professionals seeking skill enhancements, unique capabilities while adding boundless value to their organizations should take a hard look at this roadmap.



The Treadstone 71 Intelligence Roadmap focuses on two tracts:

Certified Cyber Intelligence Professional

Certified Cyber CounterIntelligence Professional

The program outlines a roadmap unlike any other in the cyber intelligence industry. Building on our 12th year offering cyber and threat intelligence training, Treadstone 71 now delivers two 1-year programs that include comprehensive study in the following

Certified Cyber Intelligence Professional (5 modules plus the capstone):

Strategic Intelligence Analysis, Forecasting, Estimative and Warning Intelligence

Open Source Intelligence, Adversary Targeted OSINT

Collection Management

Structured Analytic Techniques

Critical Thinking/Cognitive Bias

Analytic Writing, Reporting, & Dissemination

Capstone Skills Evaluation

This tract takes 21 days over (up to) 1 year blending in-person training with online narrative video with hands-on exercises. Students receive 164 CPE for program completion.

Certified Cyber CounterIntelligence Professional (5 modules plus capstone):

Operational Security (OPSEC)

Persona Development and Management

CounterIntelligence Tools

Persuasion, Manipulation, and Propaganda

The Denial and Deception Lifecycle

Influence Operations

Capstone Skills Evaluation

This tract takes 17 days over (up to) 1 year blending in-person training with online narrative video with hands-on exercises. Students receive 136 CPE for program completion.

For cyber and threat intelligence professionals seeking full-scope lifecycle skills in intelligence and counterintelligence, this is the program for you. The roadmap is also perfect for those looking to break into the program.

The Intelligence Roadmap uses the Cyber Intelligence and CounterIntelligence Common Body of Knowledge created by Treadstone 71.

About Treadstone 71

Treadstone 71’s Certified Threat Intelligence and CounterIntelligence Analyst training and the Intelligence Roadmap are the gold standard in the industry today derived from both academia, the intelligence community, and from Treadstone 71’s experience in building cyber and threat intelligence programs at Fortune 500 organizations worldwide. Treadstone 71 is delivering the only complete cyber threat intelligence lifecycle management solution enabling information sharing, internal intelligence communities of interest while empowering lifecycle management with an iterative feedback loop.

